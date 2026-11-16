JJ Redick Sent Message To Lakers Bench With Limited Rotation

The Los Angeles Lakers missing Austin Reaves saw head coach JJ Redick lowering the rotation to nine players instead of giving bench players a chance. A strong 131-123 win over the Phoenix Suns exposed a new story.

Redick was recently quoted criticizing the Lakers’ third unit for poor play for NBA standards and questioned whether they deserved time. Reaves missing a couple of games due to injury would usually lead to a new bench player or two trying to make up for the missed production for a star.

Redick instead went with his nine most trusted names playing more minutes rather than giving flawed third stringers a chance. Talented scoring guard Quentin Grimes moved into the starting lineup to fill Reaves’ role as the guard next to Luka Doncic.

The following names received all bench rotation time:

Redick decided to trust the starters with more minutes and have the bench play more minutes to split up Reaves’ minutes. Vanderbilt received more of an opportunity than in previous games, but no one else benefited from Reaves’ absence. One must wonder if the Lakers are losing faith in third string players like Bronny James or Jaden Hardy getting any time at all with higher stakes of the early success.

Which Lakers Players Did JJ Redick Call Out?

A recent win over the Milwaukee Bucks saw Redick livid about the third string Lakers letting a weaker team get back into the game. Redick showed unhappiness after the game about the players “jacking up threes” and trying to score without running plays.

The third string names to get playing time that night included James, Hardy, Adou Thiero, Kevon Looney, and rookie Cameron Carr. All players had terrible stats for the plus/minus number in their limited minutes. It is not a coincidence that none of these players received a single minute vs the Suns.

Redick was sending a message to the players that they won’t be trusted after such mistakes, even with more injuries emerging. Grimes and Sexton played most of the minutes without Reaves. The Lakers did a good job defending the backcourt by holding Phoenix superstar Devin Booker to 17 points on under 30% shooting from the field.

Will Austin Reaves Injury Change Plans?

Redick was optimistic about Reaves returning soon and likely made his decision today with the idea of getting the star guard back soon. Doncic and Walker Kessler are the only other guaranteed Lakers starters, but Reaves’ missing time still requires his minutes being replaced.

Today proved that Redick held the Lakers bench accountable for past mistakes and that he expects Reaves back soon. Carr, James, or Hardy would have received some guard minutes if Redick was anticipating Reaves being out long-term.

Lakers players currently out of the rotation must prove themselves to Redick next time they have any opportunity. The upcoming week should see more wins for the Lakers against weaker teams like the Charlotte Hornets, Sacramento Kings, and Utah Jazz. Bench minutes could open up to see if the players in question can get out of the doghouse.