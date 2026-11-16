Proposed NBA Trade Sees Lakers Swap Mamukelashvili for Spurs’ $45M Star SF

The Los Angeles Lakers are certainly playing like legitimate NBA championship contenders, something even the staunchest naysayers may have to concede after L.A. improved to 12-2 with Sunday’s win over the Phoenix Suns.

While it may not look like the Lakers are in need of any more firepower, the expectation is that the front office will look to make a move or two before the trade deadline strikes in February. L.A.’s single-biggest need is another big man, with the 7’2” Walker Kessler the only traditional center on the roster. But it wouldn’t be surprising if the Lakers pursued a sharpshooter on the wing.

Could Lakers Swap Their Recently-Signed Forward for this Sharpshooting Star?

Of the many moves the Lakers made over the summer, signing forward Sandro Mamukelashvili was arguably the best decision. The 27-year-old Georgian forward has more than lived up to his $52 million contract this season, averaging 10.4 points per game while shooting over 47 percent from the floor and 38 percent from the 3-point line in right around 23 minutes per contest. But would the Lakers consider trading Mamukelashvili for someone like San Antonio Spurs wing Julian Champagnie?

During a recent episode of the “Buha’s Block” podcast, one listener proposed a trade that would swap Mamukelashvili for Champagnie, a deal that Lakers reporter Jovan Buha believes would help both teams.

“That’s interesting. They previously had Mamu, and they let him go. Mamu is not at the same level he was previously in San Antonio, but that’s an interesting swap. I just think it’s difficult for teams at this level if you’re talking about the top two teams in the West right now making a trade with one another. It rarely happens, it’s rarely seen. But in terms of fit, it’s obvious that type of swap could help both sides.”

It seems that many Lakers fans would be opposed to trading Mamukelashvili. After all, he has already become a fan-favorite and is especially appreciated for his fearless scoring mindset. (He put together back-to-back games of 23 points and five 3-pointers earlier this month!) But a player like Champagnie, who is a standout perimeter defender and an even better 3-point shooter, could provide the Lakers with a considerable wing upgrade.

L.A. May Hold on to Mamu as Long as There is a Frontcourt Deficiency

Part of the reason why Mamukelashvili has excelled for the Lakers is his versatility. Although he isn’t among the first Lakers one thinks of when considering defense, Mamukelashvili does possess the ability to play multiple positions, especially when head coach JJ Redick deploys offensive-slanted lineups around Luka Doncic.

What Mamukelashvili can do that Champagnie cannot is log minutes at center. Until the Lakers feel strongly about their frontcourt rotation, Mamukelashvili will likely be one of the last players L.A. considers trading.

But if the Lakers shore up their center depth, and if the Spurs are willing to do business with the team they are currently tied with for the top seed in the West, Champagnie is the kind of player who would excel next to the powerful scoring of Doncic and Austin Reaves. Champagnie, 25, can load up on points by solely acting as a spot up 3-point shooter, and he’ll go play some lockdown defense on the other end.