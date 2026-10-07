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Desmond Bane Speaks on Emotional Return to Memphis

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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 03: Desmond Bane #3 of the Orlando Magic reacts against the Detroit Pistons during the fourth quarter in Game Seven of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 03, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The NBA preseason is into game two for the Memphis Grizzlies, and while these games might hold little weight compared to the regular season, this one’s a little different for Memphis and former-Grizzly Desmond Bane.

The Magic roll into FedExForum Wednesday, where Bane will play his first game back in Memphis since Game 4 of the Oklahoma City series on April 26, 2025. The Grizzlies traded Bane on June 15 that same year. Because last season’s matchups between the Grizzlies and Magic were in Berlin and London, Bane didn’t have the opportunity to come back until now.

Bane on Being Back in Memphis

Desmond Bane and Ja Morant
GettyMEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – APRIL 10: Ja Morant #12 and Desmond Bane #22 of the Memphis Grizzlies react during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at FedExForum on April 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

It was an unsurprisingly emotional return for the former Grizzlies guard, who carved out a prominent role on some good Memphis squads.

“It wasn’t even walking in; it was when I drove back in the city and drove by the Forum … knowing that I’m playing in here today was a different feeling,” Bane said to reporters Wednesday. “For the community to receive me the way that they have, special place … It’s good to be back.”

Bane has always been a believer in the city, fighting back against recent social media barrages against it.

“Once you live in the city, you understand the beauty of it,” Bane said during Magic Media Day. “There’s good people there, very relaxing, southern hospitality.”

In the young franchise’s short-tenured history, he is one of the best shooters and teammates Memphis has seen. GG Jackson spoke highly of him Wednesday.

“That’s my guy,” Jackson said via the Commercial Appeal’s Damichael Cole. “I always called him Cap. I never addressed him as Desmond or Mr. Bane. He’s definitely a big bro and mentor of mine.”

Despite it being Bane’s first game back, Memphis will wait on return festivities/video until its regular season matchup on Feb. 10, The Daily Memphian’s Drew Hill reports.

The Grizzlies and Magic tip off at 8 p.m. EST Wednesday.

Bane’s Time in Memphis

The No. 30 overall draft pick flourished almost instantaneously in Memphis. He finished his rookie season with just over nine points per game on 43.2% shooting from deep, which was enough to earn him NBA All-Rookie Second Team honors.

He took a massive leap in year two, almost doubling his points per game to 18.2 and playing a major role in Memphis’ jump to a No. 2 seed in the West.

In year four, he averaged a career-best 23.7 points and 5.5 assists per game.

Bane is currently tenth in points and third in 3-point field goals made in Grizzlies history. Bane will return to Memphis on Feb. 10.

Jack McCarthy Jack McCarthy is a sports journalist for Heavy.com, covering college football and the NBA. He graduated from Arizona State University in 2026, where he majored in sports journalism and produced work for The State Press, Cronkite News and Sports360AZ. More about Jack McCarthy

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Desmond Bane Speaks on Emotional Return to Memphis

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