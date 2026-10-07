Desmond Bane Speaks on Emotional Return to Memphis

The NBA preseason is into game two for the Memphis Grizzlies, and while these games might hold little weight compared to the regular season, this one’s a little different for Memphis and former-Grizzly Desmond Bane.

The Magic roll into FedExForum Wednesday, where Bane will play his first game back in Memphis since Game 4 of the Oklahoma City series on April 26, 2025. The Grizzlies traded Bane on June 15 that same year. Because last season’s matchups between the Grizzlies and Magic were in Berlin and London, Bane didn’t have the opportunity to come back until now.

Bane on Being Back in Memphis

It was an unsurprisingly emotional return for the former Grizzlies guard, who carved out a prominent role on some good Memphis squads.

“It wasn’t even walking in; it was when I drove back in the city and drove by the Forum … knowing that I’m playing in here today was a different feeling,” Bane said to reporters Wednesday. “For the community to receive me the way that they have, special place … It’s good to be back.”

Bane has always been a believer in the city, fighting back against recent social media barrages against it.

“Once you live in the city, you understand the beauty of it,” Bane said during Magic Media Day. “There’s good people there, very relaxing, southern hospitality.”

In the young franchise’s short-tenured history, he is one of the best shooters and teammates Memphis has seen. GG Jackson spoke highly of him Wednesday.

“That’s my guy,” Jackson said via the Commercial Appeal’s Damichael Cole. “I always called him Cap. I never addressed him as Desmond or Mr. Bane. He’s definitely a big bro and mentor of mine.”

Despite it being Bane’s first game back, Memphis will wait on return festivities/video until its regular season matchup on Feb. 10, The Daily Memphian’s Drew Hill reports.

The Grizzlies and Magic tip off at 8 p.m. EST Wednesday.

Bane’s Time in Memphis

The No. 30 overall draft pick flourished almost instantaneously in Memphis. He finished his rookie season with just over nine points per game on 43.2% shooting from deep, which was enough to earn him NBA All-Rookie Second Team honors.

He took a massive leap in year two, almost doubling his points per game to 18.2 and playing a major role in Memphis’ jump to a No. 2 seed in the West.

In year four, he averaged a career-best 23.7 points and 5.5 assists per game.

Bane is currently tenth in points and third in 3-point field goals made in Grizzlies history. Bane will return to Memphis on Feb. 10.