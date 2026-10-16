Bucks Shopping Veteran Guards In Trade Market Ahead Of New Season

The Milwaukee Bucks are active in the trade market ahead of the upcoming 2026-2027 NBA season.

According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Bucks are actively exploring trade options involving guards Caris LeVert and Kevin Porter Jr. as they face a major roster crunch ahead of the regular season deadline.

With 17 players currently on the roster, exceeding the 15-player standard limit, Milwaukee is looking to orchestrate trades rather than outright waive contracted players like LeVert or risk losing fan-favorite and promising piece Pete Nance.

“Sources say that the Bucks have weighed potential deals involving veterans Caris LeVert and Kevin Porter Jr., in addition to possible Sims trades, to avoid simply releasing players under contract,” Fischer reported.

Bucks Also Involved In Trade Talks With The Lakers

This comes as the Bucks have also engaged in trade talks with the Los Angeles Lakers for a potential Dalton Knecht trade in exchange for Jericho Sims.

LeVert, who arrived in Milwaukee via a multi-team trade in July 2026, has struggled during the preseason, failing to score a single point across his first two appearances.

LeVert is currently playing under an expiring contract for the 2026-2027 NBA season, earning a guaranteed salary of $14,809,200. The 32-year-old veteran guard originally signed a two-year, $29 million contract with the Detroit Pistons in free agency last season.

Meanwhile, Porter Jr., who provided the team with solid production last season by averaging 17.4 points and 7.4 assists, exercised his $5.4 million player option for the 2026-2027 season.

Coming off the blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, the Bucks are developing a youthful foundation acquired through the trade and the draft, leaning on guard Tyler Herro, forward Kyle Kuzma, Jaime Jaquez Jr., big man Kel’el Ware, and rookies like Brayden Burries and Nate Ament.

Bucks GM Gives Positive Outlook For The Team In Post-Giannis Era

Bucks general manager Jon Horst is pleased with the team’s offseason moves, believing that they have put themselves in a good spot to rebuild.

“We talked a lot about having a successful offseason, executing a successful draft, hiring a great coach as the pillars of our focus when the season ended last year. We sit here today feeling like we accomplished a number of those things,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said.

“We’re excited about [the future].”

Along with Antetokounmpo, the Bucks also lost veteran forward and fan-favorite Bobby Portis, who was included in the same trade package to Miami. Additional veteran departures from the roster included role players Taurean Prince and Gary Harris, who were both traded to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Caris LeVert.

Beyond the roster, the organization saw a major leadership change as head coach Doc Rivers exited the team following a disappointing 32–50 season, paving the way for the hiring of Taylor Jenkins to lead Milwaukee’s new rebuilding era.

The Bucks do not control their own 2027 first-round draft pick, so they have no incentive to intentionally tank.

However, external expectations remain calibrated around player development and establishing a new culture rather than competing for a postseason slot.