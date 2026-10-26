Timberwolves Reveal Concerning Anthony Edwards Status Ahead of Cavaliers Game

The Minnesota Timberwolves have opened the season with three convincing victories. But their unbeaten start now comes with an uncomfortable question about Anthony Edwards.

The All-Star guard is questionable for Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers because of right knee injury management, according to the NBA’s official injury report.

The designation comes less than 24 hours after Edwards helped Minnesota beat the Toronto Raptors 117-94 at Target Center.

Edwards scored 26 points in that victory, but he also appeared to experience discomfort in the same knee that troubled him last season.

With the Timberwolves facing the second half of a back-to-back, his availability has suddenly become their biggest concern.

Anthony Edwards Injury Update Raises Concern for Timberwolves

Edwards played nearly 28 minutes Sunday, shooting 10-for-18 from the field as Minnesota improved to 3-0.

However, there were troubling moments during the game.

According to the Pioneer Press’ Jace Frederick, Edwards grimaced after landing from a dunk and later grabbed at his leg following a collision.

The 25-year-old was unavailable to reporters after the victory because he was receiving treatment.

The concern isn’t entirely new.

Edwards dealt with right knee problems last season, missing multiple games because of a condition commonly known as runner’s knee.

Minnesota has not announced a new diagnosis.

Still, the decision to list Edwards as questionable suggests the team is taking a cautious approach rather than risk aggravating the issue.

His final status will depend on how he responds before Monday’s game.

Timberwolves Face Difficult Decision Against Cavaliers

Minnesota has looked impressive through its first three games.

The Timberwolves defeated Miami 131-106 in their opener, followed by a 115-93 victory over Orlando.

Sunday’s win against Toronto continued that momentum.

Edwards led the offense with 26 points, while Terrence Shannon Jr. contributed 15 off the bench.

LaMelo Ball added 15 points and eight assists despite playing just 17 minutes because of foul trouble.

Minnesota also dominated defensively, holding Toronto to 15 points in the third quarter.

However, facing Cleveland without Edwards would present a different challenge.

The Cavaliers feature a talented frontcourt anchored by Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, along with Donovan Mitchell and James Harden’s scoring on the perimeter.

Cleveland enters Monday’s matchup at 1-1 after defeating Brooklyn 125-121 on Saturday.

The Timberwolves would need a more balanced offensive effort if their leading scorer cannot play.

Ayo Dosunmu Could See Bigger Role if Edwards Sits

Edwards’ absence would likely create additional opportunities for Ayo Dosunmu and Shannon.

Dosunmu has become an important part of Minnesota’s guard rotation, while Shannon offers another athletic scoring option.

Ball could also shoulder more responsibility as the team’s primary creator.

The Timberwolves are already without Donte DiVincenzo, who remains sidelined following right Achilles tendon surgery.

That leaves Minnesota with less depth in the backcourt if Edwards cannot go.

For coach Chris Finch, the priority extends beyond Monday’s matchup.

The Timberwolves have championship ambitions, and protecting Edwards’ long-term health matters far more than preserving an undefeated record in October.

Minnesota has shown it can overwhelm opponents when its roster is healthy.

Now, the team’s first meaningful test of its depth could arrive sooner than expected.