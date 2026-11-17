Terrence Shannon Jr. scored a season-high 34 points off the bench in the Minnesota Timberwolves 106-98 win. This is the most points that any player has scored off the bench this season, per StatMuse. He provided the scoring that Minnesota needed when the other were struggling to score. The Timberwolves have been one of the deepest teams over the last couple of years, and Shannon showed exactly that.

Terrence Shannon Jr.’s Explosion

Getty MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 16: Terrence Shannon Jr. #4 of the Minnesota Timberwolves drives to the basket against Scoot Henderson #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers in the first quarter at Target Center on November 16, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Shannon had 34 points and 6 assists and shot 8/11 and 3/4 from three. He has always been a player who can get streaky hot. He’s athletic and flies high attacking the rim, but he can also shoot when he catches fire. Shannon has been one of the best bench players over the last year. Against the Blazers, he showed why. He is capable of offensive explosions at any time, and he has proved that.

Shannon has always had this offensive talent, but he’s improved his playmaking, hence the six assists. He is constantly looking for his shot, and that’s what they have him there for. He is a scorer, and the Trail Blazers couldn’t stop him. When he is shooting efficiently, he becomes one of the most dangerous players on the court.

Shannon is Key Until Edwards is Back

Getty MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 16: Terrence Shannon Jr. #4 celebrates with Joan Beringer #19 of the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second quarter at Target Center on November 16, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Anthony Edwards has been out with an injury, and the Timberwolves are still managing to win games. Shannon has been and will continue to be a big reason for them winning games. Without Edwards, they need someone who is capable of scoring a lot alongside LaMelo Ball, and that’s been Ayo Dosunmo and Shannon.

Shannon gives Ball a scoring option to pass to as the pass first player that he is. He is good at moving without the ball and cutting to the rim. Shannon is also not scared to take big shots at the end of the shot clock or at the end of a game.

Shannon holds the most points in a game off the bench so far this season. His explosive scoring ability was crucial in their win against Portland. He couldn’t be stopped, and he had an efficient 34 points, proving that the Timberwolves have one of the deepest teams in the league.