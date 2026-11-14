Pelicans Fans Seem to Seriously Annoy Angel Reese During Brother’s Game

The New Orleans Pelicans had Angel Reese in the building to support her brother, Julian Reese, but the basketball opinions coming from behind her deserved their own microphone. The WNBA star shared her reaction to hearing nearby fans talk about the players, and she seemed to have some questions. Anyone who has sat near a particularly confident basketball expert at an NBA game can probably relate.

Reese was there as a sister watching her brother’s team. Instead, she found herself listening to the kind of running commentary that can make the people in the next row feel like an unofficial broadcast crew. Her description of the experience made that clear.

“I hear these people behind us,” Reese said. “The way they’re talking crazy about these players. They need to be in the broadcast. The way they talking like they know basketball. Is this what happens during the games?”

Angel Reese Questions the Commentary From Pelicans Fans

That last question really captures the moment. Reese makes her living playing basketball, so hearing spectators confidently pick apart other professionals gave her a different perspective from the stands. She came to watch Julian’s team, and apparently got an extra show along with it.

There is something funny about a professional player sitting within earshot of fans explaining everything the professionals are doing wrong. Basketball crowds are full of opinions, and nobody needs a coaching résumé to share one. Still, Reese’s reaction suggests the conversation behind her was hard to tune out.

Her comments also leave room for interpretation. She could have been irritated, amused or somewhere in between, and the quote alone does not establish how seriously she took it. What she did make clear was that she noticed the confidence behind those opinions. Either way, fans are allowed to go to games and spew their opinions. Even if it is considered nonsense to some.

Julian Reese Gives Angel a Reason to Watch New Orleans

The family connection puts a different spin on the moment. Julian is Angel’s brother, which gives her a reason to follow the Pelicans beyond simply enjoying an NBA game. Supporting someone close to you can also make the chatter around the court hit a little differently. Perhaps that is what is going on here. Again, fans discussing the game they are actively watching is not rare or crazy.

That does not mean the fans were criticizing Julian specifically. Reese referred to players generally, and there is no reason to turn her comments into a confrontation she did not describe. The interesting part is her reaction to how freely the commentary was flowing.

For Pelicans fans, the moment is a reminder that the person listening nearby might know a little more basketball than the loudest voice in the section. Reese certainly has her own experience to draw from. On this occasion, though, she sounded more interested in finding out whether this was the usual game experience. Yes, fans likely talk about the game they paid to attend.