The New York Knicks have had quite the year, winning the NBA Cup and the 2026 NBA Finals, and being paraded around New York as heroes. 17 games into the season, the defending champs find themselves on a five-game winning streak, placing them fourth in the Eastern Conference with an 11-6 record.

When you think of the Knicks, you probably think of Jalen Brunson or Karl-Anthony Towns. One player receiving his flowers is the “Hart” of the team, Josh Hart. After bouncing around the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Portland Trail Blazers, Hart has finally found his home in New York.

Today, SLAM Magazine revealed that Hart was the cover athlete for their latest issue, and during his interview, he spoke highly of his Knicks teammates.

Josh Hart Praises Knicks Teammates in SLAM Interview

Earlier today, SLAM revealed Hart as the cover athlete of issue 265:

During his interview, Hart spoke extremely highly of his teammates, while remaining humble. He said the following:

“I don’t really play the game for praise or anything like that, I’ll leave that. I want JB to get his flowers, KAT, Kal, OG, Deuce, Lan. I want those guys to get their flowers and if I get it, cool.”

How is Josh Hart Performing this Season?

Currently, Hart is playing through two injuries. The first is a shoulder injury, and regarding it, he said the following:

“It’s been barking for a couple weeks. So now, we got a couple days where we can figure some stuff out within the couple-day break and hopefully get it feeling better.”

Regarding his second injury, Hart actually sustained a finger injury, which doesn’t sound bad, right?

Wrong. Hart suffered a joint injury to his right ring finger last season, which isn’t that bad, but he can’t have surgery on it right now. If he does, it would end his playing career, so instead, he plans to manage it and play through the pain for the rest of his career. He said the following on the subject:

“Grabbing a rebound, palming it, shooting, catching the ball, doing all that: You can’t do that. So, if I did a joint replacement, then I wouldn’t be able to play.”

So far this season, Hart is averaging 6.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks. His shooting splits – to put it bluntly – are atrocious. He’s shooting 34.0% from the field, 27.4% from three, and 60% from the free-throw line; all are career lows.

He’s called “Hustle Hart” for a reason. Despite his poor stats 17 games into the season, he does what it takes to help his team win and will continue to do so.