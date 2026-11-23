The New York Knicks will have Karl-Anthony Towns back Sunday night, providing some relief to a team whose injury list has grown considerably over the past 24 hours.

Towns will play against the Indiana Pacers after missing Saturday’s 97-96 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers because of an illness, according to multiple reporters covering the team.

The five-time All-Star had remained questionable on the NBA’s 7 p.m. injury report, but Fred Katz of The Athletic, Steve Popper of Newsday and other reporters subsequently confirmed his availability.

His return comes at an important time for New York, which has ruled out OG Anunoby, Jordan Clarkson and Miles McBride.

It also gives Towns an opportunity to extend a remarkable personal streak.

Karl-Anthony Towns Cleared to Play Against Pacers

Towns missed his first game of the season Saturday, watching from the sideline as Mikal Bridges rescued the Knicks with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer against Portland.

The victory extended New York’s winning streak to four games.

However, the Knicks nearly squandered a commanding lead, struggling to generate offense as the Trail Blazers mounted a late comeback.

Towns’ return should provide another reliable scoring option alongside Jalen Brunson.

Before his absence, the veteran center had recorded a double-double in each of his first 15 appearances.

That established a Knicks franchise record for consecutive double-doubles to begin a season.

His latest came Thursday against his former team, the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Towns finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in a 102-99 victory.

He followed that performance with a memorable postgame remark.

“I was raised by Wolves, but it was Knicks in five at the end,” Towns said.

Now, after a brief interruption, he has a chance to continue his streak of consecutive appearances with a double-double.

Knicks Face Growing Injury Concerns

Towns’ availability doesn’t solve every problem facing coach Mike Brown.

Anunoby will miss his second consecutive game because of left calf tightness.

Clarkson remains sidelined with right plantar fasciitis, while McBride was a late scratch Sunday because of left adductor tightness.

Those absences leave New York particularly thin along the perimeter.

The Knicks will likely need additional contributions from Landry Shamet, Josh Hart, Jose Alvarado and Tyler Kolek.

Towns’ presence should help stabilize the offense.

His ability to stretch the floor, create scoring opportunities and facilitate from the high post gives Brown more flexibility when Brunson faces defensive pressure.

It also allows Andre Drummond to return to a reserve role after starting against Portland.

Karl-Anthony Towns Gives Knicks Timely Boost

New York enters Sunday’s matchup at 10-6, having won four consecutive games after an uneven start to the season.

Indiana presents an opportunity for revenge.

The Pacers defeated the Knicks 106-104 on Nov. 13, one of New York’s most frustrating early-season losses.

This time, the Knicks will face them at Madison Square Garden with Towns available.

Whether the illness affects his conditioning or playing time remains to be seen.

But after needing a last-second shot to survive Saturday without him, New York has regained one of its most important offensive players.

And Towns has another opportunity to extend a streak that has already earned him a place in franchise history.