The New York Knicks tried to acquire Moussa Cissé last summer. Four months later, the Dallas Mavericks center is emerging as a possible trade candidate.

There is one problem for New York: The Knicks cannot trade for him this season.

NBA insider Marc Stein identified New York among several contenders with a need for center depth in his latest report on The Stein Line.

Stein wrote that Dallas retained Cissé over veteran Dwight Powell partly because of his perceived trade value. Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Lakers were also mentioned as potential destinations.

The Mavericks could eventually move Cissé to create a roster spot for rookie guard Walter Clayton Jr., who has earned regular playing time on a two-way contract.

But New York faces a restriction stemming from its unsuccessful pursuit of Cissé in July.

Why Knicks Cannot Trade for Moussa Cissé This Season

The Knicks signed Cissé to a two-year, $4.7 million offer sheet on July 18, hoping to add another young center after Mitchell Robinson’s departure.

Dallas matched the offer, keeping the 24-year-old restricted free agent.

Under the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, a player whose offer sheet is matched cannot be traded to the team that made the offer for one year.

That prohibition applies even with the player’s consent.

Consequently, New York cannot acquire Cissé through a trade until July 2027, after the one-year restriction expires.

Other teams could pursue him sooner.

Cissé becomes generally trade-eligible Dec. 15, although his consent would still be required during the first year following Dallas’ decision to match.

His contract carries a $2.2 million salary this season and a non-guaranteed $2.6 million for 2027-28.

Andre Drummond and James Wiseman Strengthen NYK’s Depth

The Knicks may already have a workable solution behind Karl-Anthony Towns.

New York added Andre Drummond and James Wiseman during the offseason, giving coach Mike Brown two experienced centers with contrasting strengths.

Drummond remains an exceptional rebounder, averaging approximately 7.7 boards in fewer than 14 minutes per game.

Wiseman, meanwhile, offers size, mobility and shot-blocking potential.

Both demonstrated their value during Saturday’s 97-96 victory over Portland.

With Towns sidelined by an illness, Drummond started and collected 13 rebounds, including five offensive boards.

He also blocked three shots.

Wiseman contributed five points, six rebounds and three blocks in nearly 25 minutes.

Together, they supplied 19 rebounds and six blocks, helping New York survive without its starting center.

Neither provides Towns’ outside shooting or offensive versatility, but both can protect the paint and finish around the basket.

Would Moussa Cissé Improve Knicks’ Rotation?

Cissé remains an intriguing developmental prospect.

The 6-foot-11 center offers athleticism, rebounding and shot-blocking, qualities New York valued during free agency.

However, his opportunities in Dallas have been limited.

According to Stein, Cissé has logged just 36 minutes this season despite Mavericks coach Dusty May regularly using deep rotations.

That lack of NBA experience raises questions about whether he would represent an immediate upgrade over Drummond or Wiseman.

Drummond offers proven rebounding production, while Wiseman has begun earning opportunities to showcase his defensive potential.

The Knicks also have limited financial flexibility under the NBA’s second-apron restrictions.

For now, Dallas may have stronger trade options elsewhere.

And New York, which cannot revisit its pursuit until next summer, has little reason to rush toward another center while its current backups continue producing.