The New York Knicks won their fifth straight game by beating the Pacers on Sunday at Madison Square Garden, 113-106, and while the team has not been steamrolling opponents, they’ve managed to get themselves somewhat back on track before a tough stretch against the Cavs, Heat and Hawks to close out their home stand. Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 30 points, but the Knicks also got 17 points from Landry Shamet, who was making his second straight start in place of OG Anunoby (out with a calf injury). In all, Shamet has scored 37 points in the two starts, shooting 14-for-29 from the field and 9-for-19 from the 3-point line.

He’s been a good starter. And coach Mike Brown says Shamet has been an even better reserve–the best in the NBA. Said Brown of Shamet: “Landry Shamet should be Sixth Man of the year. It’s not close.”

Knicks’ Landry Shamet Among Top 3-Point Shooters

Brown added, too, that the Knicks have a luxury with Shamet, who signed a bargain four-year, $24 million contract to stay in New York this summer. Shamet could start for most NBA teams, and he is versatile defensively, so when the Knicks have an injury to one of their wings, it makes it easy to plug him into the starting five.

“I think he can start for a lot of teams in this league, and I’m talking winning teams, not just any old team, but for winning teams,” Brown said this weekend. “I didn’t necessarily look at him that way, but I did feel he was definitely a rotational player for this team, because again, you can’t teach some of the things that he does out on the floor. They’re special. And it’s hard to teach that, but in the same breath you need it in order to have some success in my opinion.”

Shamet is averaging a career-high 11.4 points this year, on 49.3% shooting with 44.2% shooting from the 3-point line–he ranks fifth among 3-point shooters who have attempted at least 5.0 shots from the arc per game.