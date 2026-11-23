One of the central talking points around the New York Knicks as they geared up to start their title defense was the future of star big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns, 30, was hugely valuable for his team in its march to the 2026 NBA championship, the franchise’s first title in over 50 years. Towns proved that he could be the second option on a title-winning team. So, when he was ready to approach the Knicks front office about the kind of contract he was seeking, he wasn’t expecting his request to go unfulfilled.

Of course, things didn’t work out between Towns and the front office over the offseason, with the Knicks announcing roughly two weeks before the regular season that they are pausing all contract negotiations.

Knicks Should Feel Good About Chances of Retaining Star Big Man

While Towns not receiving a contract extension hasn’t sat well with most fans, as many among the Knicks faithful fear Towns could leave the team as a free agent in 2028, NBA writer Dan Favale believes New York is in the driver’s seat when it comes to Towns’ future.

“This is all fantastic news … for Karl-Anthony Towns’ bank account. The extent of his leverage in extension talks remains to be seen. Free agency isn’t what it once was,” Favale wrote. “When looking at who actually has money to pay Towns this summer, the Knicks have to be feeling pretty good. At the same time, the idea that New York has the leverage necessary to squeeze Towns so that James Dolan can stick to his erroneous second-apron stance is, once and for all, Reddit-board fan fic. KAT undermined it long before the near-miss against the Blazers. But he killed it dead, many times over, by giving the Knicks a glimpse into what life would be like without him.”

While Towns revealed that he is open to taking a discount to permit the Knicks some flexibility in maintaining a championship-winning core, he wasn’t anticipating being approached with an offer that was a whopping $76 million below the max. Towns admitted some frustration as contract talks were going on before the season, saying, “It don’t look good.”

Alas, Towns wants his money, and the Knicks (probably) want to do everything they can to keep him. As Favale noted, free agency has evolved tremendously over the years, and not in a good way for the players. The fact of the matter remains that the Knicks can shovel Towns plenty more dollars than any other team can.

Towns Continuing to Prove His Worth After Winning Title

If there was anyone in the Knicks organization experiencing a title hangover at the start of the season, it wasn’t Towns. Not then and certainly not now.

The seven-footer is assembling one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 21.8 points, 13.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and one steal per game while shooting 54.3 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from the 3-point line.

In last night’s win over the rival Indiana Pacers, Towns became just the fourth player in NBA history to achieve 16 straight double-doubles, joining Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Domantas Sabonis on an awfully-impressive list. In New York’s 113-106 win, which extended the team’s winning streak to four games, Towns recorded 30 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 9-for-14 from the field and a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond the arc.

If these 17 games have shown anything, it’s that Towns, one of the best big men in basketball, is an irreplaceable piece of the Knicks’ core.