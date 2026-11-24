Not to sound cheesy, but if there’s anyone who is the epitome of toughness and grit in the NBA, it is New York Knicks star Josh Hart.

The man can get back up and resume playing no matter what happens.

Although Hart played in the Knicks’ 113-106 victory over the rival Indiana Pacers on Sunday, the veteran forward has been playing through a good deal of pain. Hart has missed three games this season — the stretch from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, which resulted in all victories for New York — but could easily be sidelined right now as he deals with pain in his shoulder.

Knicks Star Gives Troubling Update That Will Worry Fans

In an exclusive interview with Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Hart revealed that he is playing through sharp pain in his shoulder.

“Seventeen games into the season,” Bondy wrote, “Hart already is feeling the impact of the defending, the rebounding, the chasing of loose balls as if retaining possession could resolve world hunger. There already was Hart’s ring finger that’s been mangled for 18 months. Then an injury to his calf before training camp. Then an ankle problem. Now it’s his shooting shoulder.”

Said Hart after New York’s win over Indiana, extending the team’s winning streak to five games: “A lot of things are going on with my shoulder. It’s been barking for a couple weeks. So now, we got a couple days where we can figure some stuff out within the couple-day break and hopefully get it feeling better.”

Now, that’s Hart speaking. If he thinks he can get back on track within a few days, let’s just say it would take the average person closer to a month to fully recover.

Hart has become the Knicks’ rock over the years, the only guy who has probably never finished a basketball game without a new scratch on his body and visible wear and tear on his jersey. Hart and the Knicks may be apart when it comes to contract negotiations, but the 31-year-old champion is still giving it his all.

A championship hangover, someone said? He doesn’t even know what that is.

N.Y. Dealing With Recent Injury Trouble

Although the Knicks are rolling, winning 11 of 14 games since starting the season 0-3, they’ve had a mixed bag lately when it comes to lineups.

While Hart pushes through pain in a way only Hart can, the Knicks have seen stars Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby recently appear on recent injury reports. While Towns missed Saturday’s thriller in Madison Square Garden — a game that ended in a walk-off buzzer-beating 3-pointer by forward Mikal Bridges — Anunoby, who is battling a calf injury, has not played since New York’s narrow victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 19.

Reserve guard Miles McBride missed Sunday’s game with left adductor tightness, an injury that Bondy described as “concerning” considering the 26-year-old guard underwent sports hernia surgery around midseason last year.

As for Hart, it is troubling, to say the least, that the veteran forward is trying to push through a painful shoulder. Considering the Knicks are only 17 games into the season, that isn’t a good sign.