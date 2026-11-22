New York Knicks star forward Mikal Bridges is having the worst season of his NBA career.

Bridges is averaging just 7.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals on 41.8% shooting and 32.7% shooting from three-point range in 16 games. Even with his woes, New York is sitting four games above. 500 headed into Sunday’s game against the Indiana Pacers. This is largely due to the impressive play of superstar guard Jalen Brunson and All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns.

If the Knicks do not believe their current roster is capable of winning another championship, Bridges could very well be the odd man out.

Knicks Trade Proposal Sends Mikal Bridges to Pelicans for Zion Williamson

FanSided proposed the following blockbuster trade between the Knicks and New Orleans Pelicans that would see former No. 1 pick Zion Williamson land in New York.

Knicks receive: Zion Williamson, Herbert Jones

Pelicans receive: Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, Deuce McBride, 2033 first-round pick

It’s worth noting FanSided did push back against its own idea, writing, “The reigning champs are the reigning champs for a reason, and there’s a proven formula with this group. It does not help that Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart share extremely tight bonds with Jalen Brunson. This trade threatens to disrupt the locker room and vastly change the on-court dynamics.”

This is the more logical evaluation of the aforementioned proposal. Would it be exciting to see the two-time All-Star actually compete for a title for the first time in his career while playing alongside Brunson and Towns? Absolutely, but the chances of the Knicks shaking things up so drastically, so soon are slim.

So far this season, however, Williamson is the far superior player to Bridges. The latter is struggling in virtually every aspect while the former is recording 21.7 points per game on 58.5% shooting. Although, as mentioned by FanSided, Bridges is quite close with the Knicks’ franchise cornerstone, Brunson, so dealing him the season following a title is risky, to say the least.

Unless the Knicks seriously begin to struggle, do not expect this trade proposal to turn into a reality.