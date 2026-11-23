The Larry O’Brien Memorial Championship Trophy resides with the New York Knicks until further notice.

The Knicks were slumping at the start of their title-defense season, dropping their first three games as some fans feared the dreaded championship hangover. Since then, the Knicks rattled off wins in 10 of their next 13 games, largely putting to rest any doubt about the team struggling to even make the playoffs.

Of course, the Eastern Conference is no joke. Not with the Philadelphia 76ers tied for the best record in the Association, and certainly not with a sleeping giant like the Indiana Pacers, who have shown they can go from middle-of-the-pack to championship-caliber in a matter of a few short months.

Knicks on High Alert if Rival Makes Major Trade Deadline Swing

While the Knicks are the rightful champions until someone snatches their crown, the Pacers are looking to right the ship, and it starts with getting their superstar healthy. Tyrese Haliburton, who is sidelined with a hamstring strain, is one of the best players in the world when on the court. The Pacers know that. So, they are exploring ways to get their best player some more help, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer (h/t ClutchPoints’ Josue Pavon).

“In the moments when Haliburton’s been out, they just don’t have enough juice without him,” Fischer said of the Pacers. “That is what’s starting to make some people around the building wonder: do they need a real bigger punch? Do they need to go get a guy? I’m curious because, from my reporting, the Pacers don’t have an answer yet on what they think they need, what they want to do and what they’re going to do. But they’re clearly looking at doing something, which could sound like a lot of fluff and nothing to the untrained ear, but I’m telling you, from doing this for a long time, so many teams will sit back 10, 15, 20 games in and say, ‘We’re not even thinking about anything.’ The fact that they really are — they are clearly looking at doing something.”

The Pacers have some intriguing talent on tradeable contracts and some draft picks they can package together in a trade to land some more starpower around Haliburton and star forward Pascal Siakam.

While the team’s core has already proven it has what it takes to march to the NBA Finals, with Indiana memorably storming through the East — and comfortably past those Knicks — just around 18 months ago, the conference has gotten substantially tougher.

As of now, the Knicks, Pacers and all hopeful contenders in the East are chasing the Sixers, who possess arguably the most on-paper talent of any team in the league.

Should N.Y. Stand Pat?

It would be asking a lot of a team to take the bite on trade just months after capturing an NBA championship. The Knicks have a proven title-winning core, and their stars are in the heart of their primes. While the second apron is now at the team’s doorstep, it would be stunning if the front office pulled the trigger on a trade involving stars like OG Anunoby or even Mikal Bridges, who has experienced major struggles this season.

That noted, there are still multiple months between now and the trade deadline, and if the Knicks start lagging behind or losing games to East contenders, the door to a trade might swing open.

For now, the Knicks, winners of four games in a row, are rolling, with stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns looking like one of the top duos in basketball.