The New York Knicks were already dealing with a depleted rotation. Less than an hour before Sunday’s game against the Indiana Pacers, their injury situation grew worse.

Miles McBride has been ruled out with left adductor tightness, according to multiple reporters covering the team.

The late scratch came after McBride was absent from the NBA’s 6:45 p.m. injury report, which already listed OG Anunoby and Jordan Clarkson as out. Karl-Anthony Towns remained questionable because of an illness.

The unexpected development leaves coach Mike Brown without another trusted perimeter option as New York attempts to extend its winning streak to five games.

Miles McBride Injury Adds to Knicks’ Problems

The Athletic’s Fred Katz reported shortly before 7 p.m. that McBride would miss Sunday’s matchup because of left adductor tightness.

Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News independently reported the same update.

McBride’s absence wasn’t anticipated earlier in the day, making the announcement particularly disruptive for a team already working around multiple injuries.

The fourth-year guard has averaged 6.8 points in approximately 17 minutes through 16 appearances this season.

His value, however, extends beyond his scoring.

McBride has connected on 42% of his 3-point attempts while providing aggressive point-of-attack defense and another reliable ballhandler behind Jalen Brunson.

Those qualities have made him a useful option in Brown’s frequently changing guard rotation.

He played 14 minutes in Saturday’s 97-96 victory over Portland, finishing with three points.

Now, New York must adjust without him on the second night of a back-to-back.

Mike Brown Faces Another Difficult Rotation Decision

McBride’s absence further complicates a situation Brown was already navigating.

Anunoby remains sidelined with left calf tightness, while Clarkson will miss another game because of right plantar fasciitis.

Towns, meanwhile, was still listed as questionable with an illness on the NBA’s 6:45 p.m. report.

Without McBride and Clarkson, Brown has fewer established scoring options behind Brunson.

Jose Alvarado and Tyler Kolek could receive additional opportunities, while Landry Shamet may be asked to shoulder a larger offensive workload.

Brown has regularly experimented with his guard combinations this season.

Speaking to the New York Post earlier this week, he explained how McBride’s availability affects the balance between Brunson, Alvarado and the team’s other guards.

The latest injury removes that choice from the equation.

It could also place greater responsibility on Mikal Bridges to create offense when Brunson rests.

Knicks Face Pacers With Winning Streak at Stake

New York enters Sunday’s game with a 10-6 record after surviving a dramatic finish against Portland.

The Knicks nearly squandered a 23-point halftime lead before escaping with a one-point victory at Madison Square Garden.

Their reward is another Eastern Conference matchup less than 24 hours later.

Indiana defeated New York 106-104 in their first meeting Nov. 13, giving the Knicks an opportunity to avenge that loss.

The Pacers have their own injury problems, including the absence of Tyrese Haliburton and T.J. McConnell.

But New York’s depth will face another test without McBride.

The Knicks have not announced a timetable for his return.

For Brown, the immediate challenge is finding enough dependable guard minutes to keep New York’s winning streak intact.