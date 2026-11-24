The New York Knicks are riding high, winning five games in a row after a Nov. 13 loss to the rival Indiana Pacers.

The defending champions are clicking following an alarming start to the season, with many fans fearing the dreaded championship hangover after the Knicks dropped to 0-3 with a home loss to the Orlando Magic on Oct. 25.

While New York has caught its rhythm, with stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns looking like one of the best duos in basketball, the team has been hit with some injury trouble to reserve guard Miles McBride.

Knicks Guard Could Be Facing Significant Absence

The Knicks ruled out McBride with an adductor injury not long before Sunday’s tip-off. The 26-year-old guard, who played a key role in New York’s march to the 2026 NBA championship, could be sidelined for a while, with team reporter Stefan Bondy emphasizing that McBride’s injury is far more than minor.

“The Knicks had their own injury issues Sunday,” Bondy wrote for the New York Post following the Knicks’ 113-106 win over the Pacers. “OG Anunoby missed his second consecutive game with soreness, though Brown downplayed the severity of the injury. Miles McBride was a late scratch with left adductor tightness, a new injury that’s concerning only because of the area: He missed time last season after sports hernia surgery, which is in the vicinity of his adductor.”

As Bondy noted, McBride has had some trouble with the adductor/groin area in the past. Last season, McBride was sidelined 28 games after undergoing sports hernia surgery in February. The encouraging news in all this is that McBride returned after the procedure and proved to be a key contributor for the Knicks last season.

N.Y. Experiencing Injuries Recently

While McBride was a late scratch before Sunday’s game against the Pacers, the Knicks have seen other stars pop up on the injury report recently, including Towns and OG Anunoby.

Towns missed Saturday’s game — a thriller that saw the Knicks take down the Portland Trail Blazers thanks to a walk-off buzzer beater by Mikal Bridges, who finished with 12 points on the night — with an illness before returning to action Sunday. Anunoby, meanwhile, has missed the last two games with left calf tightness. While there is no indication that Anunoby’s injury could be serious, fans always grow paranoid when a player is dealing with calf or Achilles tendon issues.

With Towns back on the court, we await Tuesday evening’s injury report to learn the statuses of Anunoby and McBride.

This season, Anunoby has been his usually-consistent self, averaging over 16 points per game on routine efficiency as he continues to seat himself as one of the best two-way stars in the league. McBride, meanwhile, is averaging 6.8 points per game while shooting an elite 42 percent from 3-point range as he plays a key reserve role for a New York team not super rich in depth.

Next up, the Knicks will welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers back to Madison Square Garden for Wednesday’s NBA Cup game.