It’s always tricky defending an NBA championship in this modern era, especially with luxury tax restrictions breathing down the neck of several contending franchises. The New York Knicks aren’t left out, and they may face an impending dilemma before the trade deadline.

The Knicks can either choose to bear the cost of staying below the second apron by not making a significant addition or trade away a significant piece. At least one major extension for Karl-Anthony Towns looms, and the second option might just be the favored path.

According to NBA writer Dan Favale, Miles “Deuce” McBride, who is on an expiring contract, may be one of the expendable names for the Knicks.

“Every other squad now knows New York won’t pay into the second apron for this nucleus” Favale wrote. “And whether the Knicks are attempting to move Miles McBride ahead of free agency or offload longer-term money to “afford” KAT’s next deal, this universal knowledge could make it harder for the Knicks to win trades. Realistically speaking, we just rattled off the two primary reasons why New York will look to make moves. Sure, they will try their hand at — and perhaps succeed in — upgrading the backup-big rotation. But guess who’s virtually guaranteed to be part of that deal? Yep, it’s Deuce McBride, a soon-to-be-unrestricted free agent.”

McBride, 26, isn’t a starter per se, but he is a crucial core to the Knicks setup. He plays high bench minutes although there has been a reduction this season due to the emergence of a certain Landry Shamet.

McBride Likely to Be Part of Deal if Knicks Target Big Man

Options are few and far between in terms of who the Knicks can look towards as a potential addition. The biggest hurdle for the front office is finding a way to put McBride’s expiring deal to good use. The guard will be an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Finding suitors for McBride will be important if the Knicks hope to gain a decent return like a backup to Towns. However, it will be tricky as there won’t be many teams rushing to give the Knicks their demand when they can wait until the summer to sign McBride for free.

“If you’re one of Deuce’s trade suitors, why would you put your best foot forward in talks knowing the Knicks can’t won’t pay him should they fail to move him? You wouldn’t,” Favale added. “Especially when New York’s current rotation is already lowering McBride’s value without help from Jimmy Kazoo.”

The Knicks re-signed Shamet during the offseason and McBride’s extension was put on hold. Towns’ was also put on hold but his deal is way larger which is understandable. It’s unlikely that McBride’s deal will be revisited when extension talks open.

Current Environment May Not Favor McBride to Remain

More significant to note is that McBride’s spot in the main rotation seems to be diminishing. He is averaging 17.2 minutes per game in 16 games this season but that is his lowest in the past four seasons. Shamet on the other hand has seen a jump in minutes this season.

McBride’s reduced minutes are also coinciding with a drop in performance and his time in New York may be nearing an end. He has only played for the Knicks in his six-year career but he may well be heading out before the deadline if the Knicks can get a good offer.





