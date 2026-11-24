Buckle up, NBA fans, trade season around the league is heating up, and the New York Knicks could be one of the more intriguing teams to monitor before the deadline to make deals strikes in February.

The Knicks are rolling, winners of five in a row, after starting the season 0-3, with an Oct. 25 home loss to the Orlando Magic convincing some to sound the alarms.

While New York has rediscovered its footing, there are rumblings out there that the team could explore the market for a big man to shore up the frontcourt behind Karl-Anthony Towns.

Proposed Trade Has Knicks Land Reliable Back up

New York has a championship-tested core, as the Knicks marched to their first title in over 50 years last spring, taking down those young, spry San Antonio Spurs in five games. What the Knicks don’t have is someone who can soak up consistent minutes when Towns, who is having one of his best seasons, is off the floor.

One name who has emerged in Knicks trade speculation is New Orleans Pelicans big man Karlo Matkovic, a trade rumor mill favorite who has often been linked to the center-needy Los Angeles Lakers. In a trade proposed by Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, the Knicks would package promising young forward Pacome Dadiet and multiple picks to acquire Matkovic, an impressive stretch big man.

Knicks receive: Karlo Matkovic

Pelicans receive: Pacome Dadiet and three second round picks

“Would the Knicks prefer using this opportunity to clean up their financial books? They better hope not,” Buckley wrote. “Not if they want any shot at defending their throne, at least. And in case this isn’t obvious, throne-defending should absolutely be the aim here. Throw out the club’s wobbly (hungover?) 0-3 start, and this is a .786 team with a top-five net rating. Big swings aren’t needed, but backup bigs sure are. And Matkovic is quietly one of the more intriguing ones around. He’s a 6’10”, 231-pounder with an ignitable outside shot (career 37.2 percent) and above-the-rim ups.”

Would Dealing Dadiet Be Shortsided?; How Matkovic Would Level Up N.Y.

What some Knicks fans would push back on is shipping out Dadiet, a high-upside 21-year-old for a reserve big man. That’s not to say Dadiet has entirely proven that he could become a star or even a consistent rotation-level player, but he possesses the profile and skillset of a developing player who could shine in the NBA some day.

But the Knicks aren’t exactly trying to nurture young players into stars at this time; all of their stars are in the middle of their primes and are swinging for a championship every year. The Knicks are also getting immensely more expensive, too, with the second apron firmly at the team’s doorstep.

Acquiring Matkovic would, obviously, be a win-now move, and if the European big man can bring 6.2 points per game and roughly 36 percent 3-point shooting from New Orleans to New York, it would give the Knicks an intriguing center option who could stretch the floor.