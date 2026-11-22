The New York Knicks are back in action Sunday after a thrilling victory over the Portland Trail Blazers last night.

Without multiple key stars in the lineup, the Knicks took command early before the Blazers stormed back and pushed the home team to the absolute brink.

With New York down two in the final seconds of game, it was star forward Mikal Bridges — not Jalen Brunson — who took one dribble, stepped back into a shot and canned a 3-pointer to win the Knicks their 10th game of the season.

Knicks Need More Hero Work From Bridges, Brunson to Knock Off Pacers

New York was without stars Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby and reserve guard Jordan Clarkson on Friday, making their win over the Blazers, who entered the game with more wins on the season, even more impressive. Towns, 30, was ruled out with an illness, while Anunoby, 28, was sidelined with left calf tightness.

Ahead of Sunday’s contest, the Knicks revealed that Anunoby will miss the second game in a row, while Towns, who is still battling an illness, has been listed as questionable. Clarkson, who is dealing with a right plantar fasciitis, is out again and will miss his third game in a row.

While injuries are unfortunate, the Knicks have begun to click following an alarming 0-3 start. The play of Towns and Anunoby has been instrumental in the team’s turnaround, which is why the team will have a steep uphill climb until both stars return. The good news is that New York has won four games in a row, with multiple coming down to the wire.

Without Towns, who is having one of the best seasons of his 12-year career, and Anunoby, more of the onus will fall onto Brunson and Bridges.

While Brunson is putting up MVP-caliber numbers once again, scoring 30 points and cashing six 3-pointers in Friday’s narrow win, Bridges has slowly started to look like his old self. In the win over Portland, the nine-year veteran recorded 12 points, with his final three points the most valuable of the night.