Knicks Announce Unexpected Josh Hart News Before Bulls Rematch

Josh Hart understands the physical price of winning an NBA championship. Now, the New York Knicks could be without one of their most dependable players as they prepare for another meeting with the Chicago Bulls.

Hart is questionable with right ankle soreness for Wednesday’s game at Madison Square Garden, according to the NBA’s official injury report released Tuesday.

The designation comes after Hart helped the Knicks defeat the Brooklyn Nets, 103-90, on Monday, and nearly a week after he played close to 36 minutes in New York’s comeback victory in Chicago.

For a team still searching for consistency after last season’s championship run, Hart’s uncertain availability presents another test of its depth.

Josh Hart Questionable for Knicks-Bulls Rematch

Hart contributed eight points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals in nearly 27 minutes against Brooklyn.

The Knicks outscored the Nets by 22 points during his time on the floor, the best plus-minus on the team.

His previous performance against Chicago demonstrated both his importance and the challenges of his early season.

Hart managed only two points on 1-for-6 shooting, including three missed 3-pointers, in New York’s 133-127 road victory on Oct. 28.

But he grabbed eight rebounds and distributed three assists while playing nearly 36 minutes.

The Knicks erased a 19-point second-half deficit behind Jalen Brunson’s 38 points and Jordan Clarkson’s 18 off the bench.

Hart’s offensive struggles did not prevent coach Mike Brown from relying on him for substantial minutes.

Now, his availability for the rematch is uncertain.

Josh Hart Acknowledges Physical Toll of Championship Run

Hart offered a candid assessment of the challenges confronting New York following Monday’s victory over Brooklyn.

The Knicks’ championship run extended into June, leaving players with a shorter offseason and additional obligations away from basketball.

“It’s kind of like a little conundrum because obviously you play late into mid-June,” Hart said.

The celebrations, endorsement commitments and offseason training can complicate the recovery process.

“So you’re doing all that, so that takes a little bit of a wear on you,” Hart said. “And then you get into it, so sometimes your body has to kind of catch up.”

Those comments were not specifically about his ankle.

Still, they illustrated the challenge of balancing recovery with the expectations placed on a defending champion.

“We gotta get those championship habits back,” Hart added.

Mike Brown Faces Knicks Rotation Challenge

Brown has already acknowledged the importance of managing his players’ minutes after last season’s extended playoff run.

Against Brooklyn, he leaned on his bench rather than relying exclusively on his established rotation.

Landry Shamet scored 22 points, while Clarkson, Tyler Kolek and Jose Alvarado helped New York find the energy necessary to overcome a sluggish start.

That depth could become especially valuable if Hart is unavailable Wednesday.

The Knicks enter the rematch having won three of their past four games following a 0-3 start.

Hart understands the urgency of maintaining that momentum without ignoring the demands of a long season.

“We gotta be smart with it and, you know, put together wins,” he said.

The Knicks managed to win in Chicago despite getting only two points from Hart.

They might have to find a way to beat the Bulls again without him on the floor.