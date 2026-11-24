The New York Knicks are set to host the rival Cleveland Cavaliers for Wednesday’s NBA Cup game.

The Knicks are rolling, winning their last five games and 11 of their last 14 after a troubling 0-3 start to the season. While the team has climbed to a three-way tie with the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics for the second seed in a tough Eastern Conference, injuries seem to be piling up for the defending champs, who will be undermanned against the Cavs in tomorrow night’s contest.

Knicks to Be Without Star Again as Concern Grows

One of the growing concerns around the Knicks lately is the health of star forward OG Anunoby, the 28-year-old elite two-way forward who has been sidelined the last two games with left calf tightness. According to the Knicks’ official team injury report released Tuesday evening, Anunoby has been ruled out of Wednesday’s NBA Cup game, marking his third absence in a row.

“Anunoby will miss a third straight game with a calf injury,” NBC Sports’ Raphielle Johnson reported Tuesday. “Landry Shamet has played well in his absence and should be streamed until Anunoby returns.”

Although we have no hard indication that Anunoby’s injury is serious, there is always added concern when it comes to calf and Achilles tendon injuries. While Anunoby’s injury was previously designated as calf tightness, it has now been listed as a left calf strain, which only adds to the concern. Anunoby last played in the Knicks’ thrilling victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 19.

Anunoby has been mostly durable in his Knicks tenure, but he was hampered with a hamstring injury in the final two games of last spring’s Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

This season, Anunoby, who earned All-Defensive Second Team honors last season, is averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in 15 appearances.

The Knicks know better than anyone how impactful Anunoby has been to their success. Last spring, he was crucial for his team in its march to the franchise’s first NBA championship in over 50 years. While the veteran forward will not play tomorrow, the hope is that he’ll return for Friday’s home game against the surging Miami Heat.