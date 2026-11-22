The New York Knicks have received another troubling update concerning OG Anunoby, whose absence is no longer limited to a single game.

Anunoby has been ruled out for Sunday’s November 22 matchup against the Indiana Pacers, according to the NBA’s official injury report. The 29-year-old forward continues to deal with left calf tightness, which also sidelined him Saturday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

It marks the second consecutive missed game for Anunoby after he appeared in each of New York’s first 15 contests this season.

The back-to-back schedule offers a possible explanation for the Knicks exercising caution. However, New York has yet to announce a timetable for his return, leaving questions about how long the injury might keep one of its most important defenders sidelined.

OG Anunoby Injury Raises New Questions for Knicks

Anunoby’s injury initially emerged ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Portland, when he was listed as questionable before being downgraded to doubtful and ultimately ruled out.

Now the calf issue will cost him another game.

The development is notable considering Anunoby’s workload immediately before the injury. He played 44 minutes in New York’s November 17 victory over the Toronto Raptors, then contributed 15 points in a 102-99 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 19.

Entering the weekend, Anunoby was averaging 16.3 points per game while providing the Knicks with one of their most versatile defensive options.

His absence leaves coach Mike Brown without a player who can defend multiple positions, match up against opposing wings and help New York switch defensive assignments.

There has been no confirmed indication that Anunoby suffered a setback or that his calf tightness has developed into a more significant injury. Still, his second straight absence makes his availability beyond Sunday an increasingly relevant question.

New York has continued winning without him.

The Knicks defeated Portland 97-96 on Saturday, surviving a late collapse when Mikal Bridges connected on a dramatic three-pointer at the buzzer.

That victory extended New York’s winning streak to four games and improved its record to 10-6.

Mike Brown Has Another Knicks Lineup Decision Against Pacers

Brown already received an encouraging performance from one of Anunoby’s replacements.

Landry Shamet entered Saturday’s starting lineup and delivered 20 points against Portland, connecting on six of his 10 three-point attempts.

Brown discussed Shamet’s importance in comments reported by Steve Popper of Newsday, praising the veteran guard’s effort and ability to defend different types of offensive players.

“He plays so hard,” Brown said, explaining how the Knicks have used Shamet in different defensive assignments.

Brown also expressed confidence in Shamet’s ability to handle a starting role for a competitive team.

With Anunoby officially unavailable again, Shamet gives Brown an established alternative on the wing after his strong performance Saturday.

But Anunoby isn’t the Knicks’ only injury concern entering Sunday.

Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable because of an illness after also missing Saturday’s victory. Meanwhile, Jordan Clarkson has been ruled out with right plantar fasciitis.

If Towns cannot play, Brown could again turn to Andre Drummond, who started against Portland and finished with seven points and 13 rebounds.

The Pacers are dealing with significant injury issues of their own. Pascal Siakam is questionable because of left hip soreness and tightness, while Tyrese Haliburton, T.J. McConnell, Johnny Furphy and Ben Sheppard have been ruled out.

Sunday’s game tips off at 8 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden.

For New York, Anunoby’s confirmed absence settles the immediate question of whether he will play against Indiana. The larger uncertainty now concerns his recovery and when the Knicks will get their defensive standout back in the lineup.