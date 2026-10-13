Now that LeBron James is back in the Eastern Conference, the new Philadelphia 76ers superstar has to focus on a team like the New York Knicks if he wants to make another run this deep into his career.

Of course, the veteran forward respects the Knicks, who just won the NBA Finals back in June, but he also points out that one of their very few losses in the free agency market this offseason could be huge.

LeBron James Gives Knicks 2-Word Reaction To Mitchell Robinson Loss

When LeBron’s ‘Mind The Game’ co-host Steve Nash pointed out that the Knicks lost Mitchell Robinson to the Boston Celtics in free agency, LeBron had a two-word response: “Big piece,” he said.

Nash then went on to pinpoint exactly what the Knicks lost, and LeBron verbally agreed with it all.

“Underrated, under-heralded to those maybe casual fans,” Nash stated.

“Elite offensive rebounder, elite rim protector, controls the paint. Just a great pitch to be able to throw. He goes to Boston, so that is tough.”

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Although James and Nash highlight Robinson as a big loss for the Knicks, it’s not all bad. They both tipped their caps to the additions of Andre Drummond and Bruce Brown, and James finished his Knicks outlook with this:

“I mean, listen, they’re gonna be right back. You know where it started. I mean, they’re they’re when you experience that success, you know they don’t have many guys that gives me entitled. Like, oh, we won, so we expect to win. Like they they give me guys who like, okay humble guys. Let’s go back to work again,” Jamed added.

“So they’ll be they’ll be right back there. But you know, like you said, we give all the flowers to the Knicks for sure on last season, and you know, see what happens.”

Next season, the Knicks will be the team to beat. Clearly, LeBron knows that. As he joins a star-studded Sixers team, they are expected to be one of the top contenders for New York in 2026-2027. The loss of Robinson is big for New York–and the pickup is great for a big-needy team like Boston, but the core is still in place for the Knicks. Nobody is expecting a massive fall-off.