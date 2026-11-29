Nine months ago, Mohamed Diawara was drawing national praise for his defense and emerging as a potential playoff contributor for the New York Knicks.

Now, the second-year forward is headed back to the G League.

The Knicks assigned Diawara to the Westchester Knicks on Sunday, continuing a difficult start to his sophomore season under coach Mike Brown.

The move comes less than five months after New York rewarded the 21-year-old with a four-year contract worth approximately $11.2 million.

Diawara showed enough promise last season to earn that investment, with ESPN analyst Tim Legler among those impressed by his development.

But opportunities have been scarce this season, leaving the former second-round pick searching for consistent playing time.

Tim Legler Once Backed Mohamed Diawara for Playoff Role

Diawara’s emergence was one of New York’s pleasant surprises last season.

Selected 51st overall in the 2025 NBA draft, the French forward appeared in 69 games, averaging 3.6 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc.

His defensive versatility particularly caught Legler’s attention.

During a February episode of “The All NBA Podcast,” Legler and co-host Adam Mares discussed Diawara’s defensive performance against Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown.

Mares suggested that the young forward had a case for joining New York’s playoff rotation, an assessment Legler supported.

“He’s a really long wing,” Legler said on the All-NBA Podcast. “You can guard four or five different guys on the court because he’s strong, mobile, and has great length. I like this guy a lot.”

The endorsement reflected Diawara’s growing reputation as a versatile defender capable of contributing to a championship contender.

However, he eventually fell out of New York’s playoff rotation despite his promising regular season.

The Knicks nevertheless demonstrated their confidence in his future by signing him to a multi-year contract in July.

Mohamed Diawara Returns to Westchester Amid Limited Knicks Minutes

That confidence has yet to translate into a larger role this season.

Brown has leaned on established veterans while Diawara has struggled to secure meaningful minutes.

He scored three points in four minutes during Wednesday’s victory over Cleveland before receiving another brief appearance against Miami on Friday.

The Knicks previously assigned Diawara to Westchester on Nov. 24 but recalled him the following day without a G League appearance.

Sunday’s assignment presents another opportunity.

Westchester hosts the Capital City Go-Go at 1 p.m. ET at Westchester County Center in White Plains.

Diawara could make his first G League appearance of the season, although his participation remains unconfirmed.

He isn’t unfamiliar with the affiliate.

Last season, Diawara appeared in two Westchester games, averaging 15.5 points and seven rebounds in 36.1 minutes.

The Knicks can recall him whenever needed, meaning the assignment doesn’t necessarily signal a permanent change.

Still, the contrast is striking.

A player once praised by Legler as a potential playoff contributor is now seeking minutes in the developmental league months after earning a new contract.

For Diawara, the immediate challenge isn’t proving he has NBA potential.

It’s finding another opportunity to show it.