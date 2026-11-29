Something wasn’t working. The New York Knicks achieved a 50-win season, which wasn’t all that commonplace for the franchise at the time, but fell just one game short of advancing to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since their superstar, Jalen Brunson, was three years old.

Months later, the franchise took a chance on an in-his-prime star who was struggling to get over the hump in Minnesota. More than 25 months later, the Knicks, whose world changed one September day, are champions thanks to that blockbuster trade.

Knicks Comfortably Considered Winners of Bold Trade for Big Man

Ahead of the 2024-25 season, seemingly out of nowhere, the Knicks acquired big man Karl-Anthony Towns from the Timberwolves in a franchise-changing trade. Some weren’t sure if trading one All-NBA caliber big man in Julius Randle for another in Towns was the right move to get New York back to a place it hadn’t been in over 24 years, but the Knicks won the championship less than two years later. Today, they are called big winners of a trade that many questioned the time it happened.

“In their first season with Towns, the Knicks went 51-31 and reached the Eastern Conference Finals, losing to the Indiana Pacers,” NBA.com’s Jeff Zillgit wrote. “Last season, the Knicks finished 53-29 and defeated the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals for their first championship since 1973. Big-time winners. Towns has been a necessary contributor to the Knicks’ success, and in last season’s playoffs, he averaged 15.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks and shot 55.1% from the field, 45.6% on 3-pointers and 90.9% on free throws and was an immense two-way presence against the Spurs and Victor Wembanyama.”

If a trade helps lead to a championship, it is a good one no matter what.

Towns, 31, continues to be one of the NBA’s top big men more than a decade into his career, with the veteran center producing numbers — 21.1 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game while shooting nearly 41 percent from the 3-point line this season — on par with any of his All-Star or All-NBA seasons.

Minnesota’s Decision Looks Questionable; Can N.Y. Retain Towns?

For a while, the trade involving Towns looked like a win-win one for the Knicks and Wolves. While New York came away with the best player in the deal, Minnesota found itself in the conference finals in its first season with Randle, who was considered the best player on the team after star guard Anthony Edwards.

Randle again helped the Wolves reach the conference finals last spring, though his inconsistent play throughout the regular season and playoffs made him less of a factor. In the summer, the franchise traded Randle to the Brooklyn Nets in a cost-cutting move that brought star point guard LaMelo Ball to Minnesota.

While the Knicks have reached the mountaintop with Towns as the second-best player on the team, a scenario the franchise envisioned when it traded for Towns in the fall of 2024, there is some doubt surrounding the big man’s future in New York after the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension in the offseason.

To his credit, Towns has not let the tensions in negotiations scale back his play on the court. With how well Towns is playing, he’ll rightfully demand a hefty pay day, and the Knicks may have no other choice but to acquiesce to avoid losing their star.