The New York Knicks fell short Friday night against the Miami Heat in a tight group stage NBA Cup game.

The game came down to the wire and had potential to enter overtime had star point guard Jalen Brunson, heralded for his routine clutch fourth quarter play, missed the first of three free throws that could have tied the game.

To New York’s credit, it has been battling some injury trouble as of late, with multiple key stars popping up on recent injury reports. The Knicks have gone a few games without important players, including OG Anunoby, Jordan Clarkson and Miles McBride.

Knicks See Another Loaded Injury Report Before Next Game

The Knicks’ narrow loss to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Heat on Friday night snapped the team’s impressive six-game winning streak. The team dropped to 12-7 on the season and the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference but just 0.5 games behind the No. 2 seed Atlanta Hawks, who come to town today to take on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The bad news for the Knicks is that they could (again) be without multiple players.

According to the official team injury report released Saturday evening, a whopping five players on the Knicks are dealing with an injury. The team has ruled out big man Andre Drummond, who underwent concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in the Knicks victory over the Cavaliers on Nov. 25. Meanwhile, Anunoby, McBride, Clarkson and Josh Hart have been listed as questionable to play.

Anunoby has not played since the Knicks’ win over the Timberwolves back on Nov. 19, as the veteran forward continues to work his way back from a calf strain, while Hart is dealing with calf tightness after recently battling a sprained shoulder. Clarkson has missed the most consecutive games of any player on the injury report after sustaining right plantar fasciitis against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 17, while McBride is nursing an adductor injury.

N.Y. Trying to Bounce Back, Earn Coach’s Applause

Despite Friday’s loss, the Knicks have had an impressive turnaround after starting the season with three consecutive losses, with an Oct. 25 loss to the Orlando Magic even encouraging some to already sound the alarms. Since then, the Knicks have won 12 of 16 games.

While that may seem like a notable improvement by all accounts, head coach Mike Brown isn’t too flattered by what he has seen from his team so far this season.

“We’re 12-3 since the start, but our s— still does stink,” Brown said recently, according to SNY Knicks. “We haven’t arrived and we still have to embrace the little things.”

The Knicks can, in fact, show their coach they do not stink with a win over the surging Hawks in Sunday’s inner-conference contest.

While the Knicks may be without multiple players, the Hawks aren’t doing much better on the injury front. But Atlanta has continued to win games without some of its top players, winning nine of their last 11 games and rising to the second seed in the conference.

The Hawks have done well on the road this season, too, winning seven of 10 games. The Knicks are 7-4 at home this season.