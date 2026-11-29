The New York Knicks aim to bounce back Sunday after being eliminated from NBA Cup contention by the Miami Heat on Friday.

The Knicks fell to the Heat in a narrow game that came down to Jalen Brunson uncharacteristically missing a late free throw that completely tilted the tide in Miami’s favor. New York dropped to 12-7 on the season, snapping its six-game winning streak.

Next up, the Knicks will host the surging Atlanta Hawks, winners of nine of their last 11 games, who have risen to the second seed in the Eastern Conference despite injuries to multiple key players.

Knicks on the High Side When it Comes to the Injury Report

One particularly favorable piece of news for the Knicks ahead of Sunday’s game is in the health department. Although the team has listed five players on the injury report, the Hawks have already ruled out CJ McCollum (left calf strain), Jock Landale (right great toe sprain), Mouhamed Gueye (left foot fracture), Asa Newell (left great toe surgery) and Henri Veesaar, who is out for the season following right ACL surgery.

Meanwhile, the Knicks, who were without OG Anunoby, Andre Drummond, Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson in Friday’s loss to the Heat, could get a multitude of bodies back in the lineup in Sunday’s contest against the Hawks.

Although Drummond, who underwent concussion protocol four days ago, has been ruled out, Anunoby, McBride and Clarkson are listed as questionable on the injury report and could return to the court tonight. All three players have missed a handful of games in a row.

Forward Josh Hart is also questionable to play, but the veteran star was a participant in Friday’s loss to the Heat.

While the Knicks appear to have the upper hand in terms of player availability, the Hawks have been finding ways to win games without some key contributors. Atlanta will try to retain a top seed in the conference, while New York aims for win No. 13 on the season.