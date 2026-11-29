Rob Dillingham’s latest appearance with the Westchester Knicks ended in an ugly confrontation. Two days later, the NBA G League delivered its verdict.

The league suspended Washington Wizards rookie Felix Okpara for five games after he punched Dillingham during Friday’s matchup between Westchester and the Capital City Go-Go.

NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim announced the punishment Saturday, citing the severity of the contact with Dillingham’s face.

The incident unfolded during the fourth quarter of Westchester’s 125-104 victory at Westchester County Center.

Both players were ejected after the confrontation, which quickly drew the attention of teammates, coaches and officials.

For Dillingham, a former NBA lottery pick attempting to revive his career with the Knicks’ developmental affiliate, the altercation brought unwanted attention to an otherwise promising opportunity.

G League Suspends Felix Okpara for Punching Rob Dillingham

The confrontation occurred with exactly eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter Friday.

As both players moved up the court, Dillingham shoved Okpara while crossing midcourt.

Okpara appeared to look toward the officials before swinging his right arm and striking Dillingham in the face.

The Westchester guard fell to the floor before quickly getting back up and attempting to confront Okpara.

Players and team personnel intervened to prevent the situation from escalating.

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Okpara received a technical foul and was ejected. Dillingham was also thrown out following the altercation.

The league subsequently reviewed the incident and imposed a five-game suspension on the Capital City center.

According to the G League’s official announcement, Okpara was disciplined for throwing a punch that made significant contact with Dillingham’s face.

The punishment begins Sunday, when the Go-Go return to Westchester for another matchup.

Okpara, the 46th overall selection in the 2026 NBA draft, is playing on a two-way contract with Washington.

The former Tennessee center has appeared briefly in three NBA games this season while spending most of his time with Capital City.

Rob Dillingham Looking to Rebuild NBA Career With Knicks

Dillingham’s presence in Westchester represents an intriguing development for the Knicks organization.

The 21-year-old guard was selected eighth overall in the 2024 NBA draft before joining the Minnesota Timberwolves in a draft-night trade.

He subsequently played for the Chicago Bulls but struggled to establish himself as a consistent NBA contributor.

After a brief stint with Charlotte during the offseason, Dillingham was acquired by Westchester from the Iowa Wolves on Nov. 13.

The move offered him another opportunity to demonstrate the scoring creativity that once made him one of basketball’s most promising young guards.

Dillingham has already shown flashes of that ability with Westchester, including a 26-point performance against Raptors 905 earlier this month.

His development remains particularly interesting given New York’s continued efforts to evaluate young backcourt talent.

However, Dillingham is not currently on the New York Knicks‘ NBA roster.

His immediate focus remains rebuilding his value through consistent G League performances.

Friday’s confrontation interrupted that process, but the league’s disciplinary decision provides clarity about the consequences for Okpara.

With Westchester and Capital City meeting again Sunday, the Knicks’ affiliate will have an opportunity to move past the incident and return its attention to basketball.