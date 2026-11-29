Tom Thibodeau’s path back to an NBA sideline isn’t getting any clearer.

The former New York Knicks coach emerged as a subject of speculation following the Washington Wizards‘ decision to fire Brian Keefe on Saturday. But the opening apparently won’t lead to an immediate opportunity for Thibodeau.

The Athletic’s Josh Robbins dismissed the possibility of Washington hiring the veteran coach this season, while also raising questions about whether his demanding approach would fit the organization’s philosophy.

For Thibodeau, who has remained out of coaching since the Knicks dismissed him in June 2025, the development represents another potential opportunity that appears unlikely to materialize.

And the obstacle has little to do with his ability to win basketball games.

Tom Thibodeau Unlikely to Land Wizards Coaching Job

Washington fired Keefe after Saturday’s 116-91 loss to the Orlando Magic dropped its record to 7-13.

The Wizards subsequently promoted assistant Adam Caporn to interim head coach for the remainder of the season, giving him 62 games to demonstrate his ability to lead the rebuilding franchise.

That decision effectively closes the door on an immediate Thibodeau appointment.

“That’s not going to happen this season,” Robbins wrote Sunday on X while addressing speculation surrounding the former Knicks coach.

The Athletic reporter also offered a less encouraging assessment of Thibodeau’s chances of landing the permanent job.

Robbins pointed to Washington’s front office, led by Michael Winger and Will Dawkins, which values collaboration among coaches, executives, analytics personnel and medical staff.

Thibodeau’s coaching style could complicate that relationship.

Known for his demanding defensive principles and willingness to rely heavily on trusted veterans, Thibodeau has experienced friction with management during previous stops.

Still, Robbins emphasized that his assessment wasn’t based on information that Washington had officially eliminated Thibodeau from consideration.

He believes the Wizards would have to struggle significantly over their remaining games before the former Knicks coach becomes a realistic candidate.

Former Knicks Coach Remains Without NBA Job

Thibodeau’s availability remains notable given his accomplishments in New York.

He guided the Knicks to three consecutive playoff appearances before leading them to the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals, their deepest postseason run in 25 years.

New York nevertheless fired him after losing to the Indiana Pacers in six games.

The Knicks subsequently hired Mike Brown, who led the franchise to the 2026 NBA championship.

Thibodeau, meanwhile, has remained without a head coaching position despite his reputation for transforming struggling teams.

He previously led the Chicago Bulls to the 2011 Eastern Conference Finals and earned NBA Coach of the Year honors with Chicago and New York.

Washington would seemingly offer the kind of rebuilding challenge he has handled successfully before.

The Wizards have struggled to develop a consistent winning identity despite adding established stars Trae Young and Anthony Davis alongside a young core featuring AJ Dybantsa and Alex Sarr.

But the organization’s priorities extend beyond short-term results.

Winger and Dawkins want a coach who can develop their prospects while working closely with the basketball operations department.

Caporn will now receive the first opportunity to demonstrate that balance.

For Thibodeau, the Wizards’ opening may have generated some familiar speculation.

For now, though, another return to coaching appears no closer.