Mohamed Diawara spent much of November struggling to find playing time with the New York Knicks. On Sunday, he finally had room to show what he could do.

Hours after New York assigned him to its G League affiliate, Diawara delivered 23 points, five rebounds and five assists in the Westchester Knicks’ 139-128 loss against the Capital City Go-Go.

The 21-year-old forward also recorded two steals and knocked down four 3-pointers in his first Westchester appearance of the season.

It was the kind of all-around performance the Knicks envisioned when they rewarded Diawara with a four-year contract worth approximately $11.2 million during the offseason.

And it came at an interesting time for coach Mike Brown, who has struggled to find consistent minutes for the promising second-year player.

Mohamed Diawara Responds to Knicks Assignment With 23 Points

Diawara didn’t waste his opportunity against Capital City.

He shot 8-of-16 from the field and 4-of-10 from beyond the arc, providing Westchester with scoring, rebounding and playmaking.

His five assists were particularly encouraging for a player whose NBA opportunities have largely come in limited offensive roles.

Diawara also committed just one turnover while contributing defensively with two steals.

Former Los Angeles Lakers first-round pick Dalton Knecht matched his 23 points, adding seven rebounds and five assists.

Rob Dillingham contributed 17 points and seven assists, while Tyler Nickel scored 15 points and made three 3-pointers.

But Diawara’s performance carried additional significance because of how his season has unfolded.

The Knicks assigned him to Westchester on Nov. 24 before recalling him the following day without a G League appearance.

He subsequently received only brief opportunities against Cleveland and Miami.

Sunday finally gave him a chance to play without the uncertainty of when his next substitution might come.

The results were difficult to overlook.

Knicks Face Mohamed Diawara Decision After Promising Performance

Diawara’s situation has become one of the more intriguing developments in New York’s young rotation.

The former second-round pick appeared in 69 games last season, averaging 3.6 points while shooting 36.9% from the 3-point range.

He earned praise for his defensive versatility, including from ESPN analyst Tim Legler.

During a February episode of “The All NBA Podcast,” Legler supported co-host Adam Mares’ suggestion that Diawara deserved consideration for New York’s playoff rotation.

“I like this guy a lot, too,” Legler said.

The Knicks later demonstrated similar confidence by signing Diawara to a multiyear deal.

However, Brown has favored experienced players while trying to maintain New York’s championship-level expectations.

That has left Diawara competing for minutes rather than building on last season’s momentum.

A productive G League outing won’t automatically change the rotation.

The defensive assignments, physicality and decision-making demands are considerably different at the NBA level.

Still, Sunday’s performance offered another reminder of Diawara’s potential.

He showed he could score from the perimeter, contribute on the glass and create opportunities for teammates when given a larger role.

The Knicks invested in that potential during the summer.

Now, the question is when Diawara will receive another opportunity to display it in New York.