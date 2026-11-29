The New York Knicks could finally get some reinforcements for a backcourt that has been stretched thin over the past week.

Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson were both upgraded to probable for Sunday’s home game against the Atlanta Hawks, according to the NBA’s updated injury report released at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The development comes at an important time for New York, which has struggled to maintain its depth amid a series of injuries.

McBride has missed three consecutive games because of a left groin issue, while Clarkson has been sidelined for five straight contests with right plantar fasciitis.

Both players were initially listed as questionable before their statuses improved Sunday afternoon.

Neither has been officially cleared to play, but their upgrades suggest coach Mike Brown could have two important reserves available when the Knicks host Atlanta at Madison Square Garden.

Miles McBride, Jordan Clarkson Near Returns

McBride’s absence has been particularly noticeable because of his defensive intensity and ability to play alongside Jalen Brunson.

The 26-year-old guard provides on-ball pressure, reliable perimeter shooting and a willingness to handle difficult defensive assignments.

His availability would give Brown another dependable option against Atlanta’s talented backcourt.

Clarkson offers something different.

The veteran guard supplies instant offense off the bench and can create his own shot when New York’s half-court attack stalls.

That skill has been valuable for a Knicks team that has occasionally struggled to generate consistent offense beyond its starting unit.

Clarkson hasn’t played since Nov. 17 because of his foot injury.

McBride, meanwhile, missed Friday’s 108-105 loss to the Miami Heat as the Knicks fell short of advancing in the NBA Cup.

The defeat was particularly frustrating after New York erased a 23-point deficit and briefly took the lead in the fourth quarter.

However, the Knicks couldn’t complete the comeback, ending their defense of last season’s NBA Cup championship.

Getting McBride and Clarkson back would give Brown more flexibility to manage his rotation without overextending his starters.

Knicks Still Facing Injury Concerns Against Hawks

Despite the encouraging news, New York isn’t completely healthy.

Starting forward OG Anunoby remains questionable because of a left calf strain that has kept him out of four consecutive games.

Josh Hart is also questionable with left calf tightness.

Meanwhile, backup center Andre Drummond has been ruled out as he remains in the NBA’s concussion protocol following a head injury against Cleveland.

Those absences could leave New York vulnerable against a surging Atlanta team.

The Hawks enter Sunday’s matchup riding a five-game winning streak, highlighted by Friday’s dramatic 87-86 victory over the Boston Celtics.

Atlanta rallied from a double-digit second-half deficit to secure its place in the NBA Cup knockout round.

The Knicks, meanwhile, are trying to rebound from their disappointing loss to Miami.

They enter the matchup at 12-7, while Atlanta holds a 12-6 record.

New York’s immediate focus is restoring the consistency that helped deliver last season’s NBA championship.

Getting two trusted guards back would be a welcome start.

But the final decision on McBride and Clarkson’s availability will come closer to tip-off.