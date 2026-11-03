Mike Brown Is ‘Excited’ About Knicks Struggling — Here’s Why

The New York Knicks spent the summer celebrating something the franchise had waited 53 years to experience. Now, barely two weeks into their championship defense, coach Mike Brown sees a benefit in having that celebration interrupted.

The Knicks are 3-4 through seven games. Their offense has sputtered, and the defending NBA champions have yet to find the consistency that carried them to last season’s title.

Brown, however, isn’t entirely disappointed.

“I’m a little excited that we’re struggling a little bit,” Brown said Tuesday, acknowledging that his admission might sound strange.

For a coach navigating the expectations that accompany a championship in New York, early adversity might be precisely what his team needs.

Mike Brown Sees Value in Knicks’ Early Struggles

The Knicks opened their season with three consecutive losses before winning three of their next four games, including Monday’s 103-90 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

But Brown sees something more important than their record.

After a summer of celebrations, parades and praise, he believes his players need a reminder that last season’s accomplishments guarantee nothing.

“When you go through the offseason that we went through, everybody celebrates you the way that this lovely city did and the fans of the New York Knicks did, you want to be shaken and brought back to earth right away when the season starts because that grounds you,” Brown said.

Success, he suggested, can create a dangerous sense of comfort.

Early setbacks offer an opportunity to confront problems before they become entrenched.

“Right now because we’re not playing our best basketball, we’re seeing some of the challenges that we need to work on,” Brown said.

The alternative, he warned, is mistaking victories for meaningful progress.

“Right now we could be winning games, but it could be false reality.”

Knicks’ Offensive Struggles Test Brown’s Patience

New York’s offensive production helps explain Brown’s concerns.

Through seven games, the Knicks are averaging 106.4 points, ranking 27th in the NBA.

Their defense has remained considerably more reliable, but inconsistent shooting and uneven execution have prevented the team from establishing a rhythm.

Brown isn’t inclined to overreact to missed shots.

He believes his players are generally getting the right looks and expects their shooting to improve.

Instead, he wants them to focus on the details that remain within their control.

“Shots are not always going to fall,” Brown said, emphasizing the importance of continuing to embrace the little things.

Monday offered an example.

The Knicks trailed Brooklyn 79-75 entering the fourth quarter before overwhelming the Nets 28-11 in the final period.

Landry Shamet scored 22 points, while Jalen Brunson added 19.

New York won, but the first three quarters illustrated why Brown remains focused on the process.

Mike Brown Prioritizes Long-Term Championship Defense

Brown also recognizes the physical toll of last season’s championship run.

The Knicks played deep into June, leaving several players with a shorter offseason than they had experienced in previous years.

Brown believes playoff minutes carry a greater physical and mental burden than regular-season minutes.

That reality is influencing his rotation.

Against Brooklyn, Brown expanded his options rather than relying exclusively on the players who delivered last season’s championship.

He wants reserves such as Mohamed Diawara and Jordan Clarkson prepared to contribute whenever needed.

“It’s the long game that you’re hoping to play and play it right right now,” Brown said.

The Knicks will host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, still searching for the consistency expected of a defending champion.

Brown understands that New York demands victories. He wants them, too.

But he believes a team accustomed to winning must first prove it can handle the discomfort of struggling.

And seven games into a new season, that might be the most valuable lesson the Knicks can learn.