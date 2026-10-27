Alex Caruso Exits Thunder-Suns Game Amid Growing OKC Injury Concerns

When it rains it pours – this much seems to be true for the Oklahoma City Thunder and guard Alex Caruso.

Just one day after losing Cason Wallace and Jalen Williams due to serious injuries, the list keeps piling up.

The third-year member of the Thunder in Caruso left Monday’s contest against late in the first half. This came in the aftermath of Suns F Dillon Brooks rolling up over him following a closeout.

The status of the elite defensive guard was unclear as he went to the locker room. The final ruling came to fruition in the middle of the third quarter of OKC’s battle.

Thunder Make Final Call on Caruso For Rest of Game

Oklahoma City is ruling Caruso out for the rest of the game with a right ankle sprain (Marc J. Spears).

This ultimate decision is a double-edged sword for the Thunder. While the prognosis could be much worse than ankle sprain, it stretches a rotation that is already struggling to stay afloat.

The Texas A&M product has become a mainstay in the Thunder’s operations, including defensively, as a stationary shooter, and as a leader within the locker room.

Read more below on how the Thunder should respond to the untimely news.

How OKC Should Attack Absence

The options are thinning for head coach Mark Daigneault. It seems as if the Thunder will utilize a hefty dosage of Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain in the current state.

There’s also a rookie that could emerge as a vital piece to present-day operations. This is none other than former Iowa G Bennett Stirtz.

Stirtz is a legitimate shotmaker, has the ability to play within defensive structure, and is the beneficiary of lengthy experience.

The Thunder must prioritize Caruso’s long-term health over all else in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for updates on his status.