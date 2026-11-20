Despite enduring one of the NBA’s most punishing early-season injury lists, the Oklahoma City Thunder remain confident in their current frontcourt rotation as they return to Paycom Center on Friday night to host the New Orleans Pelicans in NBA Cup group play.

Oklahoma City (9-6) has dropped four of its past five games—including Wednesday’s 117-112 home loss to Atlanta—yet still holds a strong 5-1 home record and sits eighth in the Western Conference. New Orleans (5-11) arrives having lost seven of its past eight contests, giving the Oklahoma City Thunder an ideal opportunity to stabilize their momentum while pushing their head-to-head winning streak over the Pelicans to 11 straight games.

How Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Thunder’s Frontcourt Match Up With New Orleans

Oklahoma City enters Friday without three core starters—Jalen Williams (fractured left fibula and dislocated ankle), Chet Holmgren (right patellar tendon tear), and Cason Wallace (torn left labrum)—alongside rookie guard Nikola Topić (left hip strain) and Thomas Sorber (right knee surgery). Veteran guard Alex Caruso is also listed as questionable with right hip soreness. Even with Holmgren sidelined for roughly another month, the Thunder reportedly have no plans to pursue outside frontcourt help, opting instead to lean on Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams, and rookie center Aday Mara.

That interior trio draws a favorable assignment against a New Orleans defense surrendering 122.8 points per game—second-most in the NBA—and allowing opponents to shoot 48.6% from the floor. Hartenstein is averaging 8.4 points and 11.0 rebounds per game while converting 72.2% of his field-goal attempts over his past five outings, while Mara is shooting 63.5% for the season. Controlling the paint and offensive glass will be critical for an Oklahoma City offense averaging 112.1 points per game and hitting just 10.8 three-pointers per contest.

At the top of the attack, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to carry the scoring load at an MVP pace. Averaging 31.1 points per game—third-best in the league—Gilgeous-Alexander has topped 30 points in four consecutive outings, including 34 against the Hawks. Flanked by Ajay Mitchell (17.7 points per game on 51.1% shooting) and Jared McCain (13.7 points), Gilgeous-Alexander should find consistent driving lanes against a Pelicans perimeter rotation missing key defenders.

Where Zion Williamson and New Orleans Can Test Oklahoma City’s Defense

While the New Orleans Pelicans are dealing with mounting losses—and growing outside trade chatter surrounding roster pieces like Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy III, and backup center Karlo Matković—they still possess interior physicality capable of testing Oklahoma City’s fifth-ranked scoring defense (107.7 points allowed per game).

Zion Williamson leads New Orleans at 21.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 59.6% from the field, including a 70.2% mark on the road. Coming off a 24-point, seven-rebound effort in Wednesday’s 122-109 home loss to Detroit, Williamson will challenge Hartenstein and Mara directly at the rim.

However, New Orleans arrives severely shorthanded around him. Murray (ankle), Bennedict Mathurin (foot), Trendon Watford (ankle), Bryce McGowens (elbow), and Malik Dia are all ruled out, while Murphy III (15.6 points per game) is questionable with knee tendinitis after missing the past six games. That places heavy playmaking responsibility on Saddiq Bey (16.5 points, 39.4% from three), rookie guard Jeremiah Fears (15.6 points, 5.4 assists), and forward Derik Queen (12.0 points, 6.4 rebounds).

What Will Decide Friday’s NBA Cup Matchup

Tempo and interior containment sit at the center of tonight’s game. If the Oklahoma City Thunder limit turnovers, keep Williamson from living at the free-throw line, and let Gilgeous-Alexander punish New Orleans’ 29th-ranked scoring defense, Oklahoma City will be in strong position to defend home court and extend its dominance in the series. Conversely, if Bey and Fears knock down perimeter shots to open driving space for Williamson, the Pelicans can keep things uncomfortable into the fourth quarter.