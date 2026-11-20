Injuries have taken their toll on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

They still have a winning record of 9-6, but they are eighth in the Western Conference and are just 5-5 in their last 10 games.

The Thunder host the New Orleans Pelicans at the Paycom Center on Friday as part of the 2026 NBA Cup. They are 1-1 in West Group B, while the Pelicans are still winless at 0-2.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report vs. New Orleans Pelicans

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder released their official injury report for their game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Six players are on the report, with five players ruled out and one tagged as questionable.

Alex Caruso is questionable because of right hip soreness, which is a new injury. Caruso will be evaluated before tip-off to see how he feels during shootaround. He could be downgraded to out or upgraded to available.

Chet Holmgren remains sidelined by a right knee injury. He was diagnosed with a small patellar tendon tear on October 30 and was ruled out for eight to 10 weeks. His return date, based on his recovery timeline, is around Christmas time or the first week of January.

Jalen Williams is recovering from an unfortunate left ankle surgery suffered on October 28 against the LA Clippers. Williams landed awkwardly on his left leg and was diagnosed with a fractured left fibula and a dislocated left ankle. He has not been ruled out for the season and will be re-evaluated in late March to early April.

Cason Wallace also suffered an injury that same night against the Clippers. Wallace tore his labrum in his left shoulder after a hard screen from Isaiah Jackson. He underwent surgery, but like Williams, he has not been ruled out for the season.

Nikola Topic is out with a strained left hip, which he suffered on November 18 against the Atlanta Hawks. He has only played three games this season.

Thomas Sorber, who has yet to make his NBA debut, underwent right knee surgery and has been ruled out for an additional eight to 10 weeks.

OKC Thunder This Season

With so many injuries, the Oklahoma City Thunder have heavily relied on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The reigning two-time MVP is averaging 31.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Ajay Mitchell, Jared McCain, Isaiah Hartenstein and Aday Mara have also stepped up in the absence of Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace.

The Thunder’s offense has suffered as they are currently ranked 19th in points per game. However, their defense remains one of the best, allowing a fifth-best 107.7 points per game.