Deni Avdija had a night that spoke for itself, and Charles Barkley made sure everyone heard it. Avdija scored 33 points with 12 rebounds and seven assists, and banked in a three with 37.9 seconds left as the Portland Trail Blazers beat Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs 116-111 in NBA Cup play Wednesday. Barkley’s compared Deni Avdija to Dražen Petrović on the broadcast, and provided the numbers to prove it.

Charles Barkley Deni Avdija Comparison: A Fearless Style

Barkley compared Avdija to both Petrović and Šarūnas Marčiulionis, the European stars who attacked with fearless aggression in the early ’90s. He said, “This is a good team,” and that he loves Avdija’s game. In his view, Avdija isn’t bashful and isn’t scared at all. Barkley also noted that Avdija isn’t afraid to take shots or make mistakes, even when his attempts aren’t falling.

He praised Portland’s size and athleticism too. It isn’t the first time Barkley has made the Petrović comparison. He made a similar one during the 2026 playoffs.

Avdija Outduels Wembanyama

The box score backed up the praise. Avdija shot 11-of-21 from the field and 5-of-8 from three. Damian Lillard added 29 points, seven assists and five threes, and he made all 10 of his free throws. Wembanyama had 44 points and 16 rebounds on 17-of-30 shooting, but San Antonio shot just 10-of-36 from three.

It was a tight game. It had 25 lead changes and 13 ties. Wembanyama scored the Spurs’ first 12 points of the third quarter to put them up 87-84 going into the fourth, and he tied the game at 109 with two minutes left. Avdija answered with two free throws, and then, with the shot clock winding down, he banked in the three that put Portland up five.

A Little Revenge and a Cup Tiebreaker

The Spurs eliminated Portland from the 2026 playoffs, so this one carried extra weight. San Antonio had been 8-0 on the road before this loss.

Portland improved to 12-6 and moved to 2-1 in NBA Cup Group C. The Blazers own the tiebreaker over the Spurs because of this win. Avdija had missed games with a sore left foot last week, then scored 31 in Monday’s win over the 76ers before this one.

Why the Endorsement Matters

Wembanyama’s 94 points over two games wasn’t enough, and that’s a sign of how good Portland’s duo has become. Avdija and Lillard combined for 62 points and 14 assists.

National television praise from one of the loudest voices in the game only raises the ceiling. A Charles Barkley Deni Avdija comparison like this one is rare. Portland hosts Golden State on Friday.