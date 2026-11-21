The Portland Trail Blazers (10-5) are facing off against Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks (9-6) on Saturday night.

Portland has lost two of its last three matchups, with two defeats coming against the Minnesota Timberwolves and its lone victory in that span coming by double digits over the Milwaukee Bucks. Guards Damian Lillard and Scoot Henderson led the way against the Bucks, combining for 60 points.

Meanwhile, the Knicks are on a three-game win streak, as victories have come tightly over the Toronto Raptors (twice) and Timberwolves. To no one’s surprise, Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns have carried New York to the previously mentioned wins.

Trail Blazers’ Deni Avdija Listed As Questionable Due to Foot Injury

The Blazers have listed star forward Deni Avdija as questionable for Saturday’s game against New York due to a left foot contusion. He has missed the team’s last two matchups due to this injury.

Here is the rest of the injury report for Trail Blazers vs. Knicks:

TRAIL BLAZERS

Branden Carlson: Available – Face Mask

Vit Krejci: Out – Left Ankle Fracture

Ja Morant: Out – Left Hamstring Strain

Shaedon Sharpe: Out – Right Meniscus Surgery

Chris Youngblood: Out – Right Heel Contusion/Bone Bruise

KNICKS

OG Anunoby: Questionable – Left Calf Tightness

Jordan Clarkson: Out – Right Plantar Fasciitis

Getting Avdija back in the starting lineup for the Blazers’ matchup against the reigning champion Knicks would be huge for their chances of emerging victorious. The 25-year-old is averaging 24.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists on 50.7% shooting in 13 appearances this season.

Even with Avdija potentially returning to the mix, taking down New York is still a tall task. The championship-winning duo of Brunson and Towns is at full strength, so slowing them down is a necessity if Portland hopes to walk away with a win.