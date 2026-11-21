The Portland Trail Blazers continue their six-game road trip on Saturday, visiting Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks.

The Blazers are 2-2 in their current trip and will look to gain some momentum against the defending NBA champions.

However, the Blazers are on a seven-game losing streak against the Knicks. They have not beaten New York since November 25, 2022.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report vs. New York Knicks

On Friday, the Portland Trail Blazers released their official injury report ahead of their game against the New York Knicks. Six players are on the report, including All-Star forward Deni Avdija.

Avdija is listed as questionable because of a left foot contusion. He is in danger of missing his third straight game due to the injury he suffered on November 16 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

His status will be updated before the scheduled 8:30 p.m. tip-off. The Blazers have been using Jayson Kent as the starting shooting guard in place of Avdija.

Branden Carlson is available, but he has to continue wearing a face mask. He suffered a nasal fracture last year when he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder and has been using a face mask as protection.

Ja Morant remains sidelined with a strained left hamstring. He is projected to return later this month or in early December.

Chris Youngblood has missed the last six games due to a right heel contusion and bone bruise. He has no timetable for a return at the moment.

Shaedon Sharpe and Vit Krejci are both out indefinitely after undergoing knee and ankle surgeries, respectively. They are expected to return this season, with Sharpe targeting March and Krejci a little earlier, around January.

Blazers This Season

The Portland Trail Blazers made a splash in the offseason, acquiring Ja Morant from the Memphis Grizzlies. There were questions about Morant’s fit alongside Damian Lillard, Deni Avdija and Jrue Holiday, but new coach Micah Nori has made it work for now.

The Blazers are currently sitting sixth in the Western Conference standings at 10-5. Avdija has taken control of the franchise despite Lillard’s return. He’s leading the team in scoring, averaging 24.2 points per game, with Lillard in second at 20.9 ppg.

Avdija also leads the team in assists per game, while Donovan Clingan and Holiday are their anchor on defense.

As a team, the Blazers have a Top 10 offense and defense. They average 117.5 points per game, which is eighth in the NBA. They allow 111.2 points per game, which is the ninth-lowest in the league.