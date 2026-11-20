Damian Lillard is a Portland Trail Blazers legend who knows what it’s like to play as a lead guard in the Pacific Northwest.

And that makes him quite qualified to provide insight on his new teammate, Scoot Henderson.

Henderson hasn’t lived up to his draft hype yet in Portland, but on Thursday night, Henderson played one of his best nights in the NBA.

Matched up with the Milwaukee Bucks, Henderson played 35 minutes off the bench and dropped 27 points. He shot 8-for-12 from the floor, including 5-for-6 from 3-point range, while making 6-of-7 foul shots. Henderson added seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while turning it over three times.

The Blazers won by 10 to improve to 10-5 on the season, a surprise start for a team with a lot of talent, particularly on the perimeter.

Without Henderson, they may not have handled the 1-15 Bucks. But on a night when Portland needed him, Henderson stepped up, and Dame was proud.

Damian Lillard on Scoot Henderson

After Thursday’s game, Lillard acknowledged that it’s been tough for Henderson to deal with a changing role this season.

“14 games. You know, first we coming off the bench, then you starting, you know, it’s been so many changes,” Lillard said.

Portland didn’t have Ja Morant or Deni Avdija on Thursday, though, and so they really needed Henderson to rise to the occasion.

“We needed him to play that way to pull this one out,” Lillard said. “And he played real well.”

If Henderson does this right, he’ll grow as a player by learning from Lillard — and it has to help to hear Lillard’s positive affirmation, too.

Damian Lillard Stats

The Blazers needed Lillard at his best, too, and he was.

Lillard dropped 33 points against the Bucks on 10-for-18 shooting, including 5-for-12 from 3-point range, along with 8-for-9 from the line. Lillard also grabbed six rebounds.

“I knew that I would just need to be a little more assertive, a little more aggressive, and have more responsibility in that way,” Lillard said about missing Morant and Avdija. “And I did.”

The Trail Blazers really benefited from the bench beyond Lillard, with both Henderson (27) and Jrue Holiday (22) carrying a heavy scoring load.

Even now, though, it’s Dame who makes the clock tick for Portland.