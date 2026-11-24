The Portland Trail Blazers beat the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 128-111. Donovan Clingan finished the game with 15 points, 18 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks on 7/8 shooting. According to StatMuse, the last player to put up these numbers on 85% shooting was DeAndre Jordan in 2018. This is a rare feat that Clingan did and it helped the Trail Blazers to a win.
Trail Blazers’ Donovan Clingan Delivers Efficient Night
Donovan Clingan put together a well-rounded, efficient game. Without Joel Embiid playing, there really wasn’t anyone able to contain Clingan. He was a monster on the glass, grabbing nearly every rebound that came off the rim. Five of his 18 rebounds were on the offensive end, giving Portland some second-chance opportunities. He was very efficient too, missing only one shot on the night.
His efficiency was huge because every time he had the ball, there were no wasted possessions. He made quick decisions and would immediately go up with dunks or layups. Clingan has become a good pick-and-roll player and has gotten better at finding open space. He is a big target for the Blazers’ guards to throw to and knows to keep the ball high at all times. This efficient night was huge in helping the Trail Blazers win.
Clingan Joins Rare NBA Company
Clingan is now the first player with this stat line on 85% shooting since 2018, joining DeAndre Jordan. This is big for his progression. Jordan was once thought of as the best defensive big in the game during his time with the Clippers. He was also one of the most efficient players in the league at the time. For Clingan to be the first since 2018 shows how much he has improved and how smart a player he is.
This was a great game for the Trail Blazers’ center. The 76ers were missing Embiid, and Clingan was able to take advantage of the opportunity. He has improved his game all around and now plays an important role in how good the Blazers have been this season. Clingan works well with the guards and constantly goes for every rebound on both sides. He had a rare performance that put him in good company.
Trail Blazers’ Donovan Clingan Puts Together Something Rare Against 76ers