The Portland Trail Blazers beat the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 128-111. Donovan Clingan finished the game with 15 points, 18 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks on 7/8 shooting. According to StatMuse, the last player to put up these numbers on 85% shooting was DeAndre Jordan in 2018. This is a rare feat that Clingan did and it helped the Trail Blazers to a win.

Trail Blazers’ Donovan Clingan Delivers Efficient Night

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 23: Jabari Walker #33 of the Philadelphia 76ers battles for the rebound against Donovan Clingan #23 of the Portland Trail Blazers in the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 23, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Trail Blazers defeated the 76ers 128-111. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Donovan Clingan put together a well-rounded, efficient game. Without Joel Embiid playing, there really wasn’t anyone able to contain Clingan. He was a monster on the glass, grabbing nearly every rebound that came off the rim. Five of his 18 rebounds were on the offensive end, giving Portland some second-chance opportunities. He was very efficient too, missing only one shot on the night.

His efficiency was huge because every time he had the ball, there were no wasted possessions. He made quick decisions and would immediately go up with dunks or layups. Clingan has become a good pick-and-roll player and has gotten better at finding open space. He is a big target for the Blazers’ guards to throw to and knows to keep the ball high at all times. This efficient night was huge in helping the Trail Blazers win.

Clingan Joins Rare NBA Company

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 23: Donovan Clingan #23 of the Portland Trail Blazers dunks the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena on November 23, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Trail Blazers defeated the 76ers 128-111. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Clingan is now the first player with this stat line on 85% shooting since 2018, joining DeAndre Jordan. This is big for his progression. Jordan was once thought of as the best defensive big in the game during his time with the Clippers. He was also one of the most efficient players in the league at the time. For Clingan to be the first since 2018 shows how much he has improved and how smart a player he is.

This was a great game for the Trail Blazers’ center. The 76ers were missing Embiid, and Clingan was able to take advantage of the opportunity. He has improved his game all around and now plays an important role in how good the Blazers have been this season. Clingan works well with the guards and constantly goes for every rebound on both sides. He had a rare performance that put him in good company.