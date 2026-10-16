NBA Trade Rumors: A Lakers Target, Knicks Seeking Deal, Celtics ‘In Position’

The NBA trade rumor mill loves a deadline, and with the season looming and spots no rosters still yet to be determined, we’ve got back-end moves in the works. Get ready for what could be a busy weekend of deals.

This week, The Stein Line reports that the Lakers and Bucks have at least talked about a swap of deep roster players–the Lakers perhaps sending Dalton Knecht to the Bucks for Jerihco Sims.

From the Substack’s Jake Fischer: “League sources say that the Lakers and Bucks have held exploratory trade discussions on a framework that would ship former first-round selection Dalton Knecht to Milwaukee (along with second-round draft capital) in exchange for big man Jericho Sims. Yet it must be said that I’ve also heard some pessimism from sources briefed on those talks that such a trade will actually go through.”

The Lakers are badly in need of a backup center, with Kevon Looney the only real center option behind Walker Kessler, and Sims would be a serviceable, athletic big guy who could chew up 10-15 minutes per night. The Bucks would be a good landing spot for Knecht, a young team with a wonky roster that figures to give everyone a shot to play at some point in the first three months of the year.

But let’s emphasize the pessimism from Fischer, because as we mentioned on Thursday here in this space: Teams around the league know that if no trade comes to pass, the Lakers will likely just cut Knecht and he can be signed on a minimum deal. There isn’t a whole lot of incentive to trade for him, unless the Bucks can extract multiple second-round picks.

At least one more to add your list: How Dallas, with 15 standard contracts already, proceeds with Mavs lifer Dwight Powell.As we've reported previously: Connaughton is a Kon Knueppel favorite held in similarly high regard in Charlotte.More from us: https://t.co/bpQqIpa9uT https://t.co/7mplNrwX9H— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 14, 2026

Knicks Eagerly Pouncing on NBA Trade Rumor Mill

The Knicks are another team with an interesting back-end dilemma and some desperate attempts to find takers for players they don’t really want. The problem is that they’ve spent the summer trying to move Pacome Dadiet and/or Tyler Kolek at various times, and have had no success. They appear confident that the roster deadline will change that when ti comes to Dadiet, but teams that did not want him in August still don’t want him in October. They will need to add draft capital to make a deal work.

Again, the Bucks would be a solid landing spot for Dadiet and Marquette’s own Kolek, but Milwaukee has a 16-man roster and needs to unload players, too.

The consensus in New York is that the Knicks would like to keep veteran Bruce Brown and big man James Wiseman and needs to clear out room to do so.

From SNY’s Ian Begley: “My read heading into the weekend: Wiseman is a lock to make the roster. There is strong support to add Brown as well. The Knicks would need to make a trade by Monday afternoon if they want to keep Brown. I think they will explore all avenues to make that happen.”

Exec Weighs in on Celtics

Circling back on the Celtics following the Payton Pritchard extension and mutual option he signed this week. The word “slingshot” has been connected with Boston, because the feeling is that they’ve had to pull the roster down to a reset level–that is where they are now–and will let go and slingshot ahead with additions from here.

As we wrote the other day, the Celtics feel very good about where their contracts stand with 11 players under contract for the 2027-28 season at $162 million, which would give them a small slice of cap space. The Celtics should be set up with tradeable contracts and plenty of draft capital, but they’re not expected to weigh spending that capital this season.

We asked one NBA executive about the Cs: “If something presents itself, you say that for every team, of course they’re going to go after it. And that could happen at the deadline. But they’re in position, mostly set up for the summer and around the draft. That’s where you’ve got to look for them to get aggressive.”

NBA Trade Rumors: Guards on the Market

Let’s start the Big Board with the guards …

De’Aaron Fox, Spurs. (Remaining contract: four years, $223 million). We’re putting De’Aaron Fox back on the board because though it will be tough to trade a guy with four years and $223 million on his upcoming contract, he does figure to crop back up in NBA trade rumors if, in fact, he plays well coming out of the gate. He does not have a long-term future in San Antonio, but he does have a long-term contract.

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: two years, $82 million, player option in second year.) To be clear, nothing is imminent on a Kyrie Irving trade and there have not been active discussions on moving him. The guy is coming off a torn ACL, after all. Like a lot of veterans, the idea is to play him through January, build value and see if something can be done at the deadline. The Mavs won’t be afraid to keep him around, but they’re configuring the roster around youth.

Darius Garland, Clippers. (Remaining contract: two years, $87 million.) The Clippers are licking their wounds after the five-first-round-pick penalty from the Aspiration-Kawhi Leonard scandal settled in, and while it is not clear which path the team will take next–or the ramifications from the fact that their owner and GM are currently suspended–collecting draft picks and cap space would be a good idea. Garland is the only player on the roster who could potentially warrant a package of two first-rounders though his injury history would be an obstacle.

Ja Morant, Blazers. (Remaining contract: Two years, $87 million.) Hard to imagine Morant easing all the fears teams would have about him by February, but a summer trade would make some sense.

Jrue Holiday, Blazers. (Remaining contract: Two years, $72 million, player option.) He’s the best realistic trade chip the Blazers have and would be coveted by contenders if Portland decides its backcourt is too crowded. If Damian Lillard and Ja Morant play well, and Shaedon Sharpe comes back, moving Holiday makes sense.

Dejounte Murray, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: two years, $63 million, player option.) Teams will want to see how he looks now that he should be fully healed from his Achilles tendon injury, but expect him to be a trade candidate as the deadline nears.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets. (Remaining contract; three years, $161 million.) Maybe? It’s not likely to happen now, but the finances in Denver are grim. It’s not hard to see a Jaylen Brown situation here. The Nuggets can continue to make changes around the margins, but with Nikola Jokic’s contract situation looming, they might need to do something drastic.

Mikal Bridges, Knicks. (Remaining contract: four years, $150 million.) It would make the most sense for the Knicks to trade Bridges if they seek payroll flexibility going forward, so we’ll slide him on this list. But the Knicks appear determined to try to hammer the team under the second apron for as long as it can stay there–there will be a breaking point, though, and the Karl-Anthony Towns extension is just the beginning.

Ty Jerome, Grizzlies. (Remaining contract: two years, $19 million, including player option.) Jerome took advantage of the mess in Memphis last year and averaged 19.7 points, shooting 42.0% from the 3-point line. The Grizzlies will need to thin out their roster, and the 29-year-old Jerome really does not fit here. He would have good value if Memphis wants to flip him for future assets, but the Grizz do not have much else at point guard.

Jalen Suggs, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $115 million, team option.) Suggs has been in the NBA five years, and had one good season as a two-way guard who could knock down 3s (2023-24, averaging 12.6 points and 39.7% 3-point shooting). Every other year in the league has been ugly and injury-riddled for Suggs. Unfortunately for the Magic, Suggs’ one good year was when he was up for an extension. We can’t rule out Paolo Banchero or Franz Wagner trades, but only if the season truly goes South.

Dalton Knecht, Lakers. (Remaining contract: two years, $10 million, including two team options.) Knecht showed some promise as a rookie but fell off in Year 2 and is now a contract filler in a potential trade. It has been surprising that no team has been willing to gamble on his upside–he is only 25. If the Lakers can’t move him, he could be outright cut.

Jaden Hardy, Lakers. (Remaining contract: one year, $6 million.) The Lakers need to drop a player, and Hardy is a good candidate if they can find a taker.

Everybody needs wings, and good ones are hard to find …

Josh Hart, Knicks. (Remaining contract: two years, $43 million, team option.) Someone will have to go for the Knicks, and Hart would not be preferred, but he is possible. Given his contract and his overall usefulness, he would have plenty of takers.

OG Anunoby, Knicks. (Remaining contract: three years, $136 million, player option.) If someone has to go from the Knicks to make the finances work under the second apron, Anunoby would be the third least likely to do so–he showed his versatility and value during the playoffs. But he would also be the most desirable possible trade candidate on the Knicks roster, giving them a chance to recoup their losses and add assets. Longshot, but not impossible.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) There have been rumblings that the Pelicans would deal Murphy, and equal rumblings have indicated they won’t. Murphy is a favorite in NBA trade rumors, but New Orleans is slow-playing any potential trade.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) Assuming the Nets’ contract talks do not reignite with Porter, he will be a top trade focus all winter. His extension talks appear to be faltering, though they are not dead. He is a fringe All-Star, though, and is seeking to be paid like one. If the Nets do not want to go too far on a contract, the question would be whether another team would, and what the Nets could get in return.

Jimmy Butler, Warriors. (Remaining contract: one year, $57 million.) Butler is recovering from ACL surgery, and though he hopes to be back and effective around midseason, his main value on the market is as an expiring contract. The Warriors have no plans to trade him but if the season goes south, that could change.

Brandon Ingram, Raptors/Clippers. (Remaining contract: two years, $82 million, player option.) The Clippers should be seeking to do what they can to pile up draft picks, and moving off of Brandon Ingram next offseason could fetch them one. But he had offseason foot surgery, and it remains to be seen how that will affect him.

Moses Moody, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) Moody is potentially going to be ready for the start of the season, and is said to be staying put. But if the Warriors do anything trade-wise this summer, speculation holds it will involve Moody.

Derrick Jones Jr., Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $10 million.) Jones is a defensive ace still, and his expiring contract gives the Clippers some wiggle room to move him. They’re caught in the Aspiration pause, however.

Kyle Kuzma, Bucks. (Remaining contract: one year, $20 million,) His expiring contract is attractive and if the Bucks pull a sign-and-trade for Peyton Watson, Bennedict Mathurin or Jonathan Kuminga, he could be involved.

DeAndre Hunter, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $25 million.) The Kings want to keep him as an expiring contract they could potentially flip, but he’s being mentioned as a possible target. If Sacto can get back an asset without taking long-term money, he could be dealt at the deadline.

Royce O’Neale, Hornets. (Remaining contract: two years, $21 million,) The Hornets still have some sorting to do. O’Neale is not a long-term piece, of course, but he has value. The team could hang onto him, see how he fits and flip him at the deadline.

Jake LaRavia, Lakers. (Remaining contract: one year, $6 million.) Hustles, plays every game, but inconsistent. His contract makes him an attractive piece, though, as the Lakers are still figuring out the back end of their roster.

Herb Jones, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: four years, $82 million, including player option.) Jones is a popular name on the market, but the Pelicans are said to want two first-round picks, and with Jones having struggled with injuries and his 3-point shot in the past two seasons, that’s too steep. His remaining contract scares off potential suitors, too.

Cam Johnson, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: one year, $23 million.) The Peyton Watson move probably means Johnson stays put, but he will be very tradeable in the coming months before the deadline. Johnson struggled in his lone season in Denver, and he has been a prominent feature on the NBA trade rumor mill for years now. But teams wanted the Nuggets to include picks in a Johnson deal, and that was not happening. He still has enough of a reputation around the league to warrant trade interest, but the apron-addled Nuggets value the fact that he has an expiring contract. They need that space for Nikola Jokic next summer.

PJ Washington, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: 4 years, $90 million.) Like Daniel Gafford, Washington is aging out of the Mavericks’ timeline, as he turns 28 this summer. He’s a stretch 4 who plays good defense, but his shooting has been suspect–he made just 32.5% of his 3s last year. Like Gafford, they’re hoping to get a first-round pick in a deal for him, but the contract is prohibitive and the production is not worth it.

NBA Trade Rumors: Center/Power Forward Market

And of course, there are the big guys on the NBA trade rumor mill …

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks. (Remaining contract: two years, $118 million, player option.) The pressure has been ratcheted up, and the Towns-Knicks marriage is getting more and more fragile. Still, it is a very slim chance that the guy who takes the fall for the Knicks’ unwillingness to go into the second apron will be Towns–he is too valuable. His contract extension, though, could be the catalyst for a major Knicks trade, and we can’t rule out the possibility that Towns himself will be on the move for the right package.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: two years, $74.5 million, player option.) It would take some seriously fast development from Joan Beringer to make the Wolves comfortable with moving Gobert, but we can’t rule that out.

Kristaps Porzingis, Warriors. (Remaining contract: two years, $40 million, team option.) Porzingis could be useful as an expiring contract on the trade market, but with no teams tanking this season, it might be hard to find a deal that brings back anything of value.

Paolo Banchero, Magic. (Remaining contract: five years, $245 million, player option.) Good luck finding a taker for that deal. But if the Magic continue to flop, he will be a big name on the NBA trade rumor mill.

Myles Turner, Bucks. (Remaining contract: Three years, $84 million, player option,) We’ve been back and forth on Turner as a trade candidate for two reasons: One, the Bucks don’t want to give him up now because the team does not want to fall off completely with Giannis Antetokounmpo gone. He is also coming off a bad year, so he needs time to rebuild value. And, two, Turner is still on a prohibitive contract that scared teams off this summer. If he gets a good start going, he will be a viable cadidate in January and February.

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $110 million.) The Nuggets will have a second-apron crunch next year, as has been well documented. That is one reason they did not want to move off the expiring contract of Cam Johnson this summer, and probably won’t do so this season–they value the $23 million Johnson will leave behind when he hits free agency. The Nuggets plan to give Nikola Jokic a $360 million extension next summer, but they’re going to need more flexibility. Dealing Gordon could do it, though his contract and health issues make that difficult.

Jalen Smith, Bulls. (Remaining contract: one year, $9.4 million.) There has been interest in Smith, and the Bulls could cash in on him as the season gets rolling and teams clearly have big man needs.

Nikola Jovic, Heat. (Remaining contract: four years, $62 million.) There is trepidation about trading for Jovic, who is certainly available and is still only 23 years old. But the remaining contract is a hefty bite for teams to take.

Grant Williams, Hornets. (Remaining contract: one year, $15 million.) The Hornets are expected to be busy on the trade market this season, and Williams’ expiring deal has some value. He can still be a worthy big man off the bench.

Zeke Nnaji, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: four years, $32 million.) The Nuggets shopped Nnaji this summer, but there were no takers. He does not have a weighty contract, but four years is lengthy for him. We’re keeping him on the candidate list, but his value isn’t great.

Obi Toppin, Pacers. (Remaining contract: two years, $31 million.) A foot injury torpedoed his season last year, and even when healthy, he’s a bench player who give you about 18 minutes a night. The Pacers will likely do something to get themselves under the luxury tax, either now or at the deadline.

Jarred Vanderbilt, Lakers. (Remaining contract: two years, $26 million.) We’re putting Vanderbilt into the category of players who were not dealt this summer but could go at the deadline–if they can show some life and revive their value early in the year. The expectation is that Vanderbilt will play, and if he earns back a bit of JJ Redick’s trust, he could regain some value on the market.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: three years, $54 million.) Gafford will be 28 in October, and with the Mavs focused on getting younger, moving him along has been one of the team’s goals.