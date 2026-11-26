Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Deni Avdija couldn’t stop laughing when Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal (Shaq) greeted him in Hebrew on Wednesday.

The hilarious moment occurred after the Israeli player dropped 33 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists — including a clutch dagger — to seal the Trail Blazers’ 116-111 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Appearing on “Inside the NBA” on ESPN, Avdija was caught off guard when Shaq said, “Shalom, baruch Hashem,” which translates to “Hello, blessed be God.”

According to Israeli news outlet Honest Reporting, Shaq butchered the pronunciation but still gets points for trying.

“We’ll forgive Shaq for his pronunciation. And here’s another Jewish word for him to add to his vocabulary: mensch. Because that’s precisely what Shaq is. And so is Deni,” wrote David Lange.

This wasn’t the first instance of Shaq greeting international players in their native languages — he similarly greeted Luka Doncic in Slovenian and Nikola Jokic in Serbian on “Inside the NBA” in previous seasons.

Deni Avdija: ‘I Love Portland’

After breaking out his Hebrew greeting, O’Neal asked Avdija if he felt “unwanted” when the Washington Wizards traded him before the end of his rookie extension contract.

“I just believed in myself,” Avdija said of being a late-boomer in the NBA.

“I was in the gym, putting in the work. I was a good teammate, and I want to win. That’s the most important thing to me, and I’ll do anything for it. I give everything every single night. I love Portland, the fans and the organization. It’s fun playing with this team.”

Trail Blazers Ascend in West

After snapping a four-year playoff drought last season, the Blazers are primed to make even more noise this year — thanks largely to Avdija. The Israeli forward is averaging career highs in points (24.9), field-goal percentage (.519), three-point percentage (.433) and made threes (2.4). It’s a remarkable leap for a player who struggled with his shot early on, hitting just 31% from deep in his first season in Portland.

Charles Barkley feels Avdija and Damian Lillard could take Portland far in the playoffs.

“Portland is a good team,” he told “Inside the NBA” after Wednesday’s game.

“They’re big, they’re athletic. When you’ve got guys who can score, that’s always good. This guy Avdija is so aggressive offensively. I like him. He reminds me of Drazen Petrovic. He goes straight to the basket. He’s not afraid of anything. Petrovic and Sarunas Marciulionis, he’s like those guys. An aggressive scorer.

“I like this kid,” Barkley said of Avdija. “You know he’s going to score. He’s going to shoot, and he doesn’t care if he misses. He has no conscience. A lot of players, when they miss a few shots, they get embarrassed. But not him. He’s not afraid of anything.”

Deni Avdija is considered a lock to make the All-Star team for a second year in a row.