Ben Simmons Gets Bad Prediction News For Sacramento Kings

Ben Simmons has faced harsh predictions for his first season back in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings.

NBA insider and analyst Kevin O’Connor predicts Simmons and the Kings will post their worst record in franchise history in the upcoming 2026-2027 season.

Kevin O’Connor’s Harsh Prediction For The Sacramento Kings

O’Connor cited the NBA’s competitive landscape next season stemming from the new draft lottery rules that penalizes being bad.

“The Kings could easily win just 16 games this year,” O’Connor said. “Part of that is because of the league’s landscape. We now have a relegation zone, which discourages teams from staying at the bottom. Very few teams want to be bad, and even those that do don’t want to be so bad that they’re near the bottom.”

“We have a ton of teams trying to compete and make the playoffs this year. About a third of the league wasn’t trying to compete last season. This year, I’d say 25 or 26 teams are entering the season with realistic hopes of making the postseason in both conferences.

Prediction: The Kings will have their worst record in franchise history. https://t.co/Dwo4Gqd9Rw pic.twitter.com/uaeofGXMoI — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) October 15, 2026

The worst regular season record in Kings franchise history belongs to the 2008-09 team, which finished with an abysmal 17-65 record.

That season also could have been important in the Kings’ lore. Despite having the highest odds for the number one pick in the subsequent 2009 NBA Draft, the Kings fell to the fourth overall selection, missing out on stars like Blake Griffin and Stephen Curry, though they ultimately selected Rookie of the Year Tyreke Evans.

Nevertheless, O’Connor believes the new season would put the Kings on a new rock bottom despite retaining All-Star center Domantas Sabonis, adding Simmons, getting back Zach LaVine, and drafting Darius Acuff Jr..

“As for Sacramento, this team was terrible last year, with or without Sabonis,” O’Connor said. “This year won’t be any different, even with him back. Acuff has had some really nice moments in the preseason. I love Acuff, but he’s also struggled defensively and had turnover issues.

“I think this Kings team is going to be absolutely horrific, and I’m taking the under 17 wins for them this year.”

Ben Simmons Gets No Pressure From The Kings This Season

The very low expectations for the Kings is a benefit for Ben Simmons, who will try to build back his value in the upcoming season.

Simmons admitted that there is little pressure with the Kings.

“It’s really positive. There’s no pressure,” he said on media day via ESPN. “They don’t expect anything from us, so I think for us to go out there and show that we’re capable of winning games and having a good team – that’s doable. Based on this roster, I think we can do that.”

Simmons added that he is ready to prove himself once again after taking a year off from basketball.

“I’m right where I need to be,” Simmons said. “I took a lot of time to focus on my body over the season, and I think it’s the best decision I’ve made for my career. I’m looking forward to getting going. I feel great, and I’m ready to go. No limitations.”

The 30-year-old Simmons signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract worth up to $3.5 million with the Kings last month. He is expected to be a starter for the upcoming season.