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Ben Simmons Gets Bad Prediction News For Sacramento Kings

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Sacramento Kings Media Day
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SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Ben Simmons #25 of the Sacramento Kings poses for a picture during the Kings Media Day at Sacramento Kings Practice Facility on September 28, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Ben Simmons has faced harsh predictions for his first season back in the NBA with the Sacramento Kings.

NBA insider and analyst Kevin O’Connor predicts Simmons and the Kings will post their worst record in franchise history in the upcoming 2026-2027 season. 

Kevin O’Connor’s Harsh Prediction For The Sacramento Kings

Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 05: Matisse Thybulle #26 of the Los Angeles Lakers steals the ball from Zach LaVine #8 of the Sacramento Kings in the first half of the preseason game at Golden 1 Center on October 05, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

O’Connor cited the NBA’s competitive landscape next season stemming from the new draft lottery rules that penalizes being bad. 

“The Kings could easily win just 16 games this year,” O’Connor said. “Part of that is because of the league’s landscape. We now have a relegation zone, which discourages teams from staying at the bottom. Very few teams want to be bad, and even those that do don’t want to be so bad that they’re near the bottom.”

“We have a ton of teams trying to compete and make the playoffs this year. About a third of the league wasn’t trying to compete last season. This year, I’d say 25 or 26 teams are entering the season with realistic hopes of making the postseason in both conferences.

The worst regular season record in Kings franchise history belongs to the 2008-09 team, which finished with an abysmal 17-65 record. 

That season also could have been important in the Kings’ lore. Despite having the highest odds for the number one pick in the subsequent 2009 NBA Draft, the Kings fell to the fourth overall selection, missing out on stars like Blake Griffin and Stephen Curry, though they ultimately selected Rookie of the Year Tyreke Evans.

Nevertheless, O’Connor believes the new season would put the Kings on a new rock bottom despite retaining All-Star center Domantas Sabonis, adding Simmons, getting back Zach LaVine, and drafting Darius Acuff Jr..

“As for Sacramento, this team was terrible last year, with or without Sabonis,” O’Connor said. “This year won’t be any different, even with him back. Acuff has had some really nice moments in the preseason. I love Acuff, but he’s also struggled defensively and had turnover issues.

“I think this Kings team is going to be absolutely horrific, and I’m taking the under 17 wins for them this year.”

Ben Simmons Gets No Pressure From The Kings This Season

Sacramento Kings Media Day
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 28: Ben Simmons #25 of the Sacramento Kings poses for a picture during the Kings Media Day at Sacramento Kings Practice Facility on September 28, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The very low expectations for the Kings is a benefit for Ben Simmons, who will try to build back his value in the upcoming season.

Simmons admitted that there is little pressure with the Kings.

 “It’s really positive. There’s no pressure,” he said on media day via ESPN. “They don’t expect anything from us, so I think for us to go out there and show that we’re capable of winning games and having a good team – that’s doable. Based on this roster, I think we can do that.”

Simmons added that he is ready to prove himself once again after taking a year off from basketball. 

“I’m right where I need to be,” Simmons said. “I took a lot of time to focus on my body over the season, and I think it’s the best decision I’ve made for my career. I’m looking forward to getting going. I feel great, and I’m ready to go. No limitations.”

The 30-year-old Simmons signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract worth up to $3.5 million with the Kings last month. He is expected to be a starter for the upcoming season. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Ben Simmons Gets Bad Prediction News For Sacramento Kings

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