Ben Simmons Revealed To Be A Great Trash Talker By ESPN Reporter

Ben Simmons is believed to be a great trash talker, according to an ESPN reporter and insider who worked on the former No. 1 pick’s documentary about his NBA return.

Talking in an interview with Kevin John of ABC10 Sport, ESPN and Andscape’s Marc J. Spears said Simmons is a great trash talker while he is debunking the biggest misconceptions about Simmons’ character.

“I think he can come across as uppity, kind of elitist, right? But Ben is cool, man. He’s a good trash talker and has an amazing sense of humor,” he said, before highlighting Simmons’ fun side. “He’s tongue-in-cheek. He’ll push you, but he can take it, too.”

“He’s actually a pretty cool and fun guy. He’s very smart and business-savvy. To be 30 years old and own a fishing franchise is pretty unique.”

What Is The Ben Simmons Documentary About?

The upcoming ESPN E60 documentary, titled Being Ben, explores the turbulent career and highly anticipated return of former No. 1 overall draft pick Simmons.

The documentary premieres on Sunday, October 18, and is expected to feature chronicles of Simmons’ journey from his early basketball roots in Melbourne, Australia, to his rapid ascent as an NBA All-Star with the Philadelphia 76ers.

It is expected to confront the intense media scrutiny and mental and physical challenges that reshaped his NBA trajectory, focusing on his controversial fallout with Philadelphia following the infamous passed-up dunk in Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Simmons returns to the NBA after signing a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Sacramento Kings after sitting out the entire 2025-2026 season to focus on back rehabilitation and mental recovery.

According to reports, Simmons convinced Sacramento’s general manager Scott Perry during a private workout that he was healthy and genuinely missed competing.

He made his preseason debut for the Kings on October 10, logging just under nine minutes of action, scoring 7 points, and noting that his body felt strong and the game had slowed down for him.

Marc Spears Explains What Side Of Ben Simmons Will Be Revealed In The Documentary

For Marc Spears, the documentary will give the audience an idea of how big is basketball in the life of Ben Simmons, who often gets criticized for his mentality about the game.

“One thing people will learn from this documentary is how much he truly loves basketball,” Spears said. “If he didn’t, he wouldn’t still be playing because he doesn’t have to. He’s made a significant amount of money. He’s not from here, so he could go home. But he fought through the injury to get back into a Kings uniform.”

He also revealed that Simmons was unfiltered throughout the documentary and could provide some unique tidbits about his basketball mind.

“I think he’s been amazing to work with. He showed up early, didn’t duck any questions and was engaged. It was almost like he was one of the producers because he really took ownership of it. I assume he brings the same professionalism to the NBA. I’ve rarely seen a pro athlete be that good,” Spears said.

The documentary will be premiering ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA season where the Kings are expected to field Simmons as a starter.