Ben Simmons Reveals Major Reason Why He Returned To The NBA

Ben Simmons’ return to the NBA came as a shocker initially. But according to him, that decision had been brewing since he saw the NBA’s postseason.

According to Simmons in his NBC Sports interview, watching the playoffs gave him renewed belief and self-confidence that he can still go in the NBA despite sitting out for over a year.

“I just felt like I belong here,” Simmons said. “That was the main thing. It wasn’t about anybody else, but I was just like, ‘I can do this. I can compete at this level. I’m ready.’ I’m healthy. I’m ready to go. I’m excited. I’ve taken a few hits already in practice, and it felt great. I feel great.”

Ben Simmons Did Not Watch Basketball For A Year

Simmons also revealed that he did not watch any basketball, including the NBA, during his hiatus. Before his break, Simmons was playing for the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs, where he guarded Nikola Jokic in a series against the Denver Nuggets.

“I took that year away from the game, and I didn’t watch a game until the playoffs. Not one game,” Simmons said. “I didn’t pick up a ball until the start of summer, and that was on purpose. I needed to get my body right, and that was the main thing. I was never worried about the basketball aspect. It was more so, am I able to compete? Can I play at a high level still?”

The former No. 1 pick also added that he did not pick up a basketball until the following summer, using the time instead to find himself, manage his chronic back issues, and escape the “false narratives” surrounding his passion for the game.

It allowed him to finally achieve full physical health after years of nerve impingements and back problems, which haunted him since he left the Philadelphia 76ers in 2020.

His period away from basketball officially ended in September 2026 when he signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Sacramento Kings, leading into an impressive training camp that has positioned him to likely start on the regular season’s opening night.

Time Away Was All Ben Simmons Needed

Ben Simmons noted that the break is all he needed to heal himself and regain the strength he needed to be a professional basketball player once more.

“I needed to get away from the game. I needed to get my back right to be able to play this game at a high level,” Simmons said. “I think the one thing people kept saying to me was, ‘It’s going to be hard to get back.’ I was fine with that, but I also know what I’m able to give the game. Taking that year off was the best thing I’ve done in my career.”

Simmons made his official NBA return on October 11, 2026, playing for the Kings in a preseason matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

In just 9 minutes of play, he wasted no time making an impact by scoring 7 points.

Simmons has impressed the Kings staff so much that he is likely to be the team’s starting power forward when they open the season.