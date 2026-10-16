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Ben Simmons Reveals Major Reason Why He Returned To The NBA

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Ben Simmons #25 of the Sacramento Kings looks on against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first quarter in a preseason game at Crypto.com Arena on October 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Ben Simmons’ return to the NBA came as a shocker initially. But according to him, that decision had been brewing since he saw the NBA’s postseason. 

According to Simmons in his NBC Sports interview, watching the playoffs gave him renewed belief and self-confidence that he can still go in the NBA despite sitting out for over a year. 

“I just felt like I belong here,” Simmons said. “That was the main thing. It wasn’t about anybody else, but I was just like, ‘I can do this. I can compete at this level. I’m ready.’ I’m healthy. I’m ready to go. I’m excited. I’ve taken a few hits already in practice, and it felt great. I feel great.”

Ben Simmons Did Not Watch Basketball For A Year

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GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 23: Ben Simmons #25 of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Intuit Dome on March 23, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Simmons also revealed that he did not watch any basketball, including the NBA, during his hiatus. Before his break, Simmons was playing for the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs, where he guarded Nikola Jokic in a series against the Denver Nuggets

“I took that year away from the game, and I didn’t watch a game until the playoffs. Not one game,” Simmons said. “I didn’t pick up a ball until the start of summer, and that was on purpose. I needed to get my body right, and that was the main thing. I was never worried about the basketball aspect. It was more so, am I able to compete? Can I play at a high level still?”

The former No. 1 pick also added that he did not pick up a basketball until the following summer, using the time instead to find himself, manage his chronic back issues, and escape the “false narratives” surrounding his passion for the game. 

It allowed him to finally achieve full physical health after years of nerve impingements and back problems, which haunted him since he left the Philadelphia 76ers in 2020. 

His period away from basketball officially ended in September 2026 when he signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Sacramento Kings, leading into an impressive training camp that has positioned him to likely start on the regular season’s opening night.

Time Away Was All Ben Simmons Needed

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GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 28: Ben Simmons #25 of the Sacramento Kings poses for a picture during the Kings Media Day at Sacramento Kings Practice Facility on September 28, 2026 in Sacramento, California.  (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Ben Simmons noted that the break is all he needed to heal himself and regain the strength he needed to be a professional basketball player once more. 

“I needed to get away from the game. I needed to get my back right to be able to play this game at a high level,” Simmons said. “I think the one thing people kept saying to me was, ‘It’s going to be hard to get back.’ I was fine with that, but I also know what I’m able to give the game. Taking that year off was the best thing I’ve done in my career.”

Simmons made his official NBA return on October 11, 2026, playing for the Kings in a preseason matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

In just 9 minutes of play, he wasted no time making an impact by scoring 7 points. 

Simmons has impressed the Kings staff so much that he is likely to be the team’s starting power forward when they open the season. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Ben Simmons Reveals Major Reason Why He Returned To The NBA

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