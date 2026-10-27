Keegan Murray Ankle Injury Is Becoming a $140 Million Question

The Sacramento Kings are 0-3, and their $140 million forward is back on the sideline. Keegan Murray has been diagnosed with left ankle capsulitis, and the team said he will be reevaluated in 10 to 14 days, which puts his earliest possible return between Nov. 5 and Nov. 9. The Keegan Murray ankle injury is soreness and stiffness in the same ankle that was surgically repaired in May, and it’s the second setback to that ankle since training camp began.

Keegan Murray Ankle Injury: What the Kings Announced

Murray felt the soreness after Friday’s loss to Portland, where he scored 12 points in 26 minutes. He left the court in the fourth quarter, and it turned out he was riding a stationary bike in the tunnel, not heading to the locker room. Coach Doug Christie said he stayed out of the closing lineup because the group on the floor had made a run while he was gone. He was listed questionable, then doubtful, then ruled out for Sunday’s loss to Memphis. Monday’s update also covered two more frontcourt players. Center Maxime Raynaud, who sustained a right patellar subluxation in a preseason game against Golden State on Oct. 10, will be reevaluated in about two weeks. Center Dylan Cardwell is starting on-court work after a left calf strain suffered Oct. 8 at the Lakers and will be checked again in about seven days.

This Is Becoming a Pattern

Murray was remarkably durable early in his career, playing 233 of the Kings’ first 246 games. Since then it’s been one thing after another. He tore a ligament in his left thumb in the 2025 preseason, then played just 23 games last season, averaging 14.0 points while an ankle problem followed him all year. He had arthroscopic surgery on the ankle on May 13, then missed the first two preseason games after what he called “a little setback in training camp.” Now there’s capsulitis. And it all comes with a five-year, $140 million rookie extension that begins this season. That doesn’t mean it’s a mistake. It does mean the Kings are paying for availability they haven’t gotten.

He hasn’t looked right when on the floor, either. Through two games Murray averaged 7.0 points and 3.0 rebounds on 29.4 percent shooting and hadn’t made a three.

A Frontcourt Down to a Handful

With Murray, Raynaud and Cardwell all out, Sacramento’s front line is Domantas Sabonis, Precious Achiuwa, De’Andre Hunter, Jonathan Mogbo and Daeqwon Plowden. Achiuwa started Sunday and put up 12 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and three blocks in 38 minutes, though he missed all six free throws. The bigger loss is on defense. Murray was the Kings’ primary perimeter defender, guarding All-Stars in 1,005 half-court matchups in 2024-25, fifth most in the league, and Sacramento has now allowed 121, 128 and 123 points in three games.

The Kings open a road trip Tuesday in San Antonio and play at Memphis on Saturday, where Murray’s twin brother, Kris, plays for the Grizzlies. Keegan won’t be there for that one either.

Ten to 14 days isn’t a season-ending crisis. But when a team is 0-3 and the guy who can guard the other team’s best wing is out, 14 days can feel like a long time.