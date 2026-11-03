Mike Brown’s Son Rips Domantas Sabonis For Hurting Kings

The Sacramento Kings are in a terrible position trying to figure out a Domantas Sabonis trade. Sacramento is dealing with the embarrassment of being the only NBA left without a win after two weeks. More drama is unfolding with rumors of Sabonis wanting a faster trade due to his issues with rookie Darius Acuff running the offense. The son of former Kings head coach Mike Brown decided to get involved on social media.

Elijah Brown shared the following comment on Twitter/X to call out Sabonis:

“mf u had it great wit (Mike Brown) and De’Aaron Fox high usage and #’s we had u looking like an All NBA. U made sure he got fired, now u not happy again?? Hahahahhah, ok Domas”

Elijah claims that Sabonis played a role in his father getting fired by the Kings shortly after winning the Coach of the Year Award. The timing of Sabonis being in the news for being upset at Acuff’s usage led to Elijah getting involved. Mike ended up winning in the long haul since he joined the New York Knicks and won the NBA Championship in his first season there. However, Elijah still feels tension from how Sabonis and the Kings treated his dad.

Did Domantas Sabonis Get Mike Brown Fired?

The Kings witnessed an extremely short-lived relevance of being a playoff team behind the core of Sabonis, Fox, and Brown. However, things trended downhill after they peaked with a first-round elimination at the hands of the more experienced Golden State Warriors.

Sacramento fell short of the playoffs in the play-in games one year later and struggled to start the following season. The Kings fired Brown in December of that third season when they got off to a terrible start. Brown’s son is claiming that Sabonis played a role in that firing.

No reports have confirmed that, and some believe that Fox played a role in the firing as well. Others believe that Brown failing to develop Keegan Murray as a young talent upset the franchise. Nothing links Sabonis to playing front office politics, but Elijah and likely Mike feel that the center did hurt his standing.

Examining Domantas Sabonis’ Trade Options

There have been more than enough results to make it clear that Sabonis wants a trade. Sacramento reportedly was already planning to move on from Sabonis if the Detroit Pistons were willing to move Jalen Duren in a sign and trade.

However, Duren and the Pistons agreeing to a long-term extension removes him from the equation. The Kings could move Sabonis to a team lacking at center like the Warriors or Brooklyn Nets. Other teams could see injuries making Sabonis more valuable as a rental for the rest of the season.

Sacramento reportedly won’t trade Sabonis unless they get something of note back. Sabonis’ contract ending soon to land him in free agency could change the Kings’ minds by the trade deadline. Regardless of what happens, Mike Brown and his son are not fans of Sabonis to make the Knicks impossible if they need a center to replace Karl-Anthony Towns.