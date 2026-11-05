Zach LaVine Roasts Kings And Lakers Defense

Zach LaVine did not hold back in roasting his own team Sacramento Kings, comparing them to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kings guard Zach LaVine called out both the LA Lakers and his own team’s defense following the Kings’ 116-103 loss to the Lakers on Nov. 5.

Rather than just blaming his own squad or praising the Lakers’ defense outright, LaVine acknowledged that both the Lakers and the Kings have defensive liabilities on the floor that got targeted during the game.

“They got some bad defenders on their team, but so do we, so they exploited them,” LaVine said to the media.

Aside from LaVine, the Kings have the likes of Domantas Sabonis, rookie Darius Acuff Jr., and Malik Monk, who are not known for their defensive brilliance.

Nevertheless, Acuff Jr. has been an absolute revelation and a major bright spot for the Kings. Through his first right games, Acuff Jr. is lighting up the offense by averaging 25.6 points, 7.0 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game across 37.3 minutes of action.

The Arkansas product has displayed veteran-like poise and a tight handle, becoming the primary engine of Sacramento’s offense. He ranks second in the entire NBA with 23.6 field goal attempts per game.

Zach LaVine Also Expresses Frustrations On Kings’ Turnovers

Despite scoring 21 points in the contest, LaVine personalized the frustration by acknowledging his own errors, including a team-high six turnovers, emphasizing how disheartening it is to fall short when the roster contains competitive and talented players who care but simply cannot find a collective rhythm or build any defensive stops

“It’s just frustrating when you play hard and you give it your all. No one’s gonna be perfect, regardless of how much you try or whatever, but it’s just unfortunate at times, but we’re still competing,” he added after the loss to the Lakers.

“I mean, we gotta cut down on turnovers. I had a couple of dumb ones, and we had a couple of just unfortunate plays too. But against a team like the Lakers, they’ve been hot, and Luka goes for 20-something in the second quarter, or it felt like it at least.”

LaVine is averaging 23.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game this season. Logging 33.4 minutes per contest as a primary starter, LaVine is shooting 49.6% from the field, 37.7% from beyond the arc on 7.6 three-point attempts per game, and 83.3% from the free-throw line. On the defensive end, he contributes 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks per game.

The defeat dropped a struggling Kings squad to a dismal 1-7 start to the 2026-2027 regular season.

Luka Doncic scored 40 points to lead the Lakers against the Kings.

Zach LaVine Lauds Lakers’ Luka Doncic

LaVine also gave his assessment of Doncic, who impressed the Kings star following their duel.

“Luka is one of the most talented players of all time,” LaVine said after the game. “I don’t think people actually give him enough credit for how good he really is. I mean, the shot-making ability is insane. You really can’t contest him. He gets calls, but he plays at his own pace, he creates contact.

“The dude’s averaging 40 right now, 40, 8 and 8, or it might be a little more than 8 and 8 tonight. But it’s super impressive, man. You can’t say enough about him, one of the best scorers of all time.”