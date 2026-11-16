Dylan Harper Erupts for 18 Points in Fourth-Quarter Takeover

Dylan Harper scored his career-high 31 points in a 110-102 win against the Utah Jazz. He erupted in the fourth quarter, scoring 18 of his 31 in the final frame. The San Antonio Spurs looked dead in the water and couldn’t buy a shot until Harper took over and gave the Spurs life. He led the Spurs to their 12th win in a row.

Dylan Harper Career Night

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 11: Dylan Harper #2 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center on November 11, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Harper finished the game with 31 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists, shooting 12/23 and making two of his seven three-point attempts. This was a game where San Antonio was struggling for most of it, and Harper gave them a spark. He was able to constantly attack the paint and abuse the mid-range area. De’Aaron Fox sat out this game, so they needed a huge performance from Harper, and he delivered.

Fourth Quarter Magic

Getty SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – NOVEMBER 15: Dylan Harper #2 of the San Antonio Spurs rushes the ball up the court against Darryn Peterson #22 of the Utah Jazz during the second half of their game at the Delta Center on November 15, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.(Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)

Harper delivered a special fourth-quarter performance. It seemed as if there was a lid on the rim and no one on the Spurs could make a shot. Then here came Harper with an 18-point flurry to guide the Spurs to a win. It was the type of performance that San Antonio needed. He showed his ability to hit clutch shots and not waver under pressure.

In the final quarter, Harper did it from everywhere. He attacked the rim, shot free throws, hit mid-range shots, and even knocked down a three, he showed his full arsenal, and the Jazz couldn’t stop him. He bought enough time for the others to be able to his some shots too. This ultimately helped them narrowly escape with a win against the 1-12 Jazz.

The Spurs are now on a 12-game win streak, their longest since 2010. They have so many players capable of having big nights. Tonight was Harper’s turn, and he delivered a great performance to help San Antonio extend their winning streak.